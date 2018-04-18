Marshmello & Logic - EVERYDAY
Marshmello - EVERYDAY testo
Yeah, ayy
I work hard every motherfuckin' day-ay-ay-ayy
I work hard, I work hard every day-ay-ay-ayy, yeah
But today is my day, it's my day
And no matter what they say, it's my day
La-la-la-la-la-la, yeah
Roll up to the spot, feelin' real good
Think you gon' talk shit, you better not, my homies real hood
They say, "Logic, why you do that?" I don't know, I don't know
Yeah, they used to be like, "Who that?" I don't know, I don't know
Now they know my name wherever I go
Used to think that's what I wanted, but now, just don't know
No, I can't fuck with that, nook if you buckin' back
Yeah, I been workin' but I ain't get nothin' back
Tell me the daily now, hold up, wait, really now
All of that shit you been talkin' just silly now
Just as quick as you rise
Just as quick as you could fall
Oh, no no no, I can't fuck with that at all
Can't fuck with that at all
I work hard every motherfuckin' day-ay-ay-ayy
I work hard, I work hard every day-ay-ay-ayy, yeah
But today is my day, it's my day
And no matter what they say, it's my day
La-la-la-la-la-la, yeah
All, all she ever wanted was attention
And a bunch of other shit I shouldn't mention
'Cause she got daddy issues for days, for days and days
But today, she ain't got shit to do, her ride along with you
So we gon' fuck around and vibe and vibe and vibe and vibe
I'm tryna live my life but am I doing it right?
Hey, I'm tryna live my life but am I doing it right?
'Cause they tell me I'm the man, you the man right now
You the man right now
With the whole wide world in the palm of your hand right now
Fuck the lights and the cameras and the money and the fame
I'ma do it for the fam right now
I'ma get it for the 301 and the R-A-T-T-P-A-C 'cause you know
I work hard every motherfuckin' day-ay-ay-ayy
I work hard, I work hard every day-ay-ay-ayy, yeah
But today is my day, it's my day
And no matter what they say, it's my day
La-la-la-la-la-la, yeah.
