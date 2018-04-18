Marshmello & Logic - EVERYDAY

Marshmello - EVERYDAY testo



Yeah, ayy



I work hard every motherfuckin' day-ay-ay-ayy



I work hard, I work hard every day-ay-ay-ayy, yeah

But today is my day, it's my day

And no matter what they say, it's my day

La-la-la-la-la-la, yeah



Roll up to the spot, feelin' real good

Think you gon' talk shit, you better not, my homies real hood

They say, "Logic, why you do that?" I don't know, I don't know

Yeah, they used to be like, "Who that?" I don't know, I don't know

Now they know my name wherever I go

Used to think that's what I wanted, but now, just don't know

No, I can't fuck with that, nook if you buckin' back

Yeah, I been workin' but I ain't get nothin' back

Tell me the daily now, hold up, wait, really now

All of that shit you been talkin' just silly now



Just as quick as you rise

Just as quick as you could fall

Oh, no no no, I can't fuck with that at all

Can't fuck with that at all



I work hard every motherfuckin' day-ay-ay-ayy

I work hard, I work hard every day-ay-ay-ayy, yeah

But today is my day, it's my day

And no matter what they say, it's my day

La-la-la-la-la-la, yeah



All, all she ever wanted was attention

And a bunch of other shit I shouldn't mention

'Cause she got daddy issues for days, for days and days

But today, she ain't got shit to do, her ride along with you

So we gon' fuck around and vibe and vibe and vibe and vibe

I'm tryna live my life but am I doing it right?

Hey, I'm tryna live my life but am I doing it right?

'Cause they tell me I'm the man, you the man right now

You the man right now

With the whole wide world in the palm of your hand right now

Fuck the lights and the cameras and the money and the fame

I'ma do it for the fam right now

I'ma get it for the 301 and the R-A-T-T-P-A-C 'cause you know



I work hard every motherfuckin' day-ay-ay-ayy

I work hard, I work hard every day-ay-ay-ayy, yeah

But today is my day, it's my day

And no matter what they say, it's my day

La-la-la-la-la-la, yeah.