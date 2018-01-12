Home Video
Marshmello x Lil Peep - Spotlight
Marshmello x Lil Peep - Spotlight

Marshmello - Spotlight: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Marshmello - Spotlight testo

Loving you is like a fairytale
I just can't pick up the phone again
This time I'll be on my own, my friend


One more time, I'm all alone again

Sex with you is like I'm dreaming, and
I just wanna hear you scream again
Now you're gone, I can't believe it
Time I spent with you deceiving me

I don't care if you believe in me
I still wonder why you're leaving me
I don't care if you believe me
I still wonder why you tease me

And if I'm taking this the wrong way
I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you're thinking
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)
I hope you know I'm faded, all of this liquor I'm drinking

And if I'm taking this the wrong way (wrong way)
I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you're thinking
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

When the moon hit your skin, I could see you and him
Not you and me, yeah, but it's just you and me, yeah
When the sun shines above, you wake up with the one you love
Not you and me, yeah, but it's just you and me, yeah
(All alone again)

Sex with you is like I'm dreaming, and
I just wanna hear you scream again
Now you're gone, I can't believe it
Time I spent with you deceiving me

I don't care if you believe in me
I still wonder why you're leaving me
I don't care if you believe me
I still wonder why you tease me

And if I'm taking this the wrong way
I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you're thinking
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)
I hope you know I'm faded, all of this liquor I'm drinking

And if I'm taking this the wrong way (wrong way)
I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you're thinking
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

When the moon hit your skin, I could see you and him
Not you and me, yeah
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)

When the sun shines above, you wake up with the one you love
Not you and me, yeah
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)
It's when you put me in the spotlight (spotlight)
(Spotlight, spotlight)

