Meghan Trainor - No Excuses (Video ufficiale e testo)
Meghan Trainor - No Excuses testo
What you sippin' on that got you talking crazy?
Lookin' at me sideways, always coming at me
Why you, why you acting hard when you just a baby?
Boy, I keep it real with you, but you trying to play me
Have you lost your mind?
Open up your eyes
Huh!
(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with
(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with
(Someone else) There ain't no excuses, excuses, babe
(Someone else) Your mama raised you better than that, huh!
What you sippin' on that got you talking crazy? (Hey!)
Lookin' at me sideways (Woo!), always coming at me
Why you, why you acting like you never met a lady?
I don't disrespect you, don't you disrespect me
Have you lost your mind? (lost your mind)
Open up your eyes
Huh!
(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with
(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with
(Someone else) There ain't no excuses, excuses, babe
(Someone else) Your mama raised you better than that, huh!
Your mama raised you better than that
Your mama raised you better than that
Have you lost your mind?
Open up your eyes (your eyes)
Huh!
(Someone else) You must've confused
me, confused me with (confused me with)
(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with
(Someone else) There ain't no
excuses, excuses, babe (no excuses, no, no)
(Someone else) Your mama raised you
better than that, huh! (how she raise you?)
You must've confused me, confused me with
Your mama raised you better than, better than that
There ain't no excuses, excuses, babe
Your mama raised you better than that,
huh! (she raised you better than that)
