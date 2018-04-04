Meghan Trainor - No Excuses (Video ufficiale e testo)

Meghan Trainor - No Excuses testo



What you sippin' on that got you talking crazy?

Lookin' at me sideways, always coming at me

Why you, why you acting hard when you just a baby?

Boy, I keep it real with you, but you trying to play me



Have you lost your mind?

Open up your eyes

Huh!



(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with

(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with

(Someone else) There ain't no excuses, excuses, babe

(Someone else) Your mama raised you better than that, huh!



What you sippin' on that got you talking crazy? (Hey!)

Lookin' at me sideways (Woo!), always coming at me

Why you, why you acting like you never met a lady?

I don't disrespect you, don't you disrespect me



Have you lost your mind? (lost your mind)

Open up your eyes

Huh!



(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with

(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with

(Someone else) There ain't no excuses, excuses, babe

(Someone else) Your mama raised you better than that, huh!



Your mama raised you better than that

Your mama raised you better than that



Have you lost your mind?

Open up your eyes (your eyes)

Huh!



(Someone else) You must've confused

me, confused me with (confused me with)

(Someone else) You must've confused me, confused me with

(Someone else) There ain't no

excuses, excuses, babe (no excuses, no, no)

(Someone else) Your mama raised you

better than that, huh! (how she raise you?)



You must've confused me, confused me with

Your mama raised you better than, better than that

There ain't no excuses, excuses, babe

Your mama raised you better than that,

huh! (she raised you better than that)