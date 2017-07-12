Merk & Kremont - Sad Story (Out of Luck)
Sad story, might find it boring
Lost his Mum to a drug named heroin
Father's gone, so Grandma's left with everything
Two grandkids and a daughter's coffin
I never really knew him when he was growing up
But I assumed that it was a little fucked
No parents for him to look up too
Just a brother whom I knew was a dodgy fuck
Shit, I used to think he was a dick
Tried too hard to fit
And never grew out of it
Now he don't talk too much, talk too much
He's probably given up, given up
I think he's had enough, had enough
Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck
Now he don't talk too much, talk too much
He's probably given up, given up
I think he's had enough, had enough
Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck
Never left his home town
That's what probably did it
Never saw the other worlds
That he didn't want to go and get it
Occupied by fitting in where minds
A small west, small things
Make the small things feel so tall
Will he ever change?
Well apparently
He reapplied for college and was waiting for his grades
It wouldn't help his case
Oh, I couldn't ever say
Now he don't talk too much, talk too much
He's probably given up, given up
I think he's had enough, had enough
Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck
Now he don't talk too much, talk too much
He's probably given up, given up
I think he's had enough, had enough
Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck
But wait my life's out, a night out
Brothers in town, some doubt
A few fights, now kicked out clubs, shit the suns up
One looks all it took for his girl to cuss at another
Dudes being dudes
They blow at the chest to impress these breasts
That'd just started this mess
They must protect the damsel in distress
So other girls man decides to clench his fists
And then he threw and missed
Brothers hit, as did his
Dropped him quick, then one kick to the head
Oh shit other man is dead
Now he don't talk too much, talk too much
He's probably given up, given up
I think he's had enough, had enough
Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck
Now he don't talk too much, talk too much
He's probably given up, given up
I think he's had enough, had enough
Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck
And now he's locked away
21 years of age
How many lives will go to waste?
As far as graves
Until I see some fucking change
Oh, and I don't even know how
We can change it too
I want another life
Now he don't talk too much, talk too much
He's probably given up, given up
I think he's had enough, had enough
Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck
Now he don't talk too much, talk too much
He's probably given up, given up
I think he's had enough, had enough
Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck
Now he don't talk too much, talk too much
He's probably given up, given up
I think he's had enough, had enough
Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck
