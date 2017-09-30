Michael Jackson - Thriller (Steve Aoki Midnight Hour Remix)

Steve Aoki - Thriller testo



[Verse 1]

It's close to midnight

Something evil's lurking from the dark

Under the moonlight

You see a sight that almost stops your heart

You try to scream

But terror takes the sound before you make it

You start to freeze

As horror looks you right between your eyes

You're paralyzed



[Chorus]

‘Cause this is thriller

Thriller night

And no one’s gonna save you

From the beast about to strike

You know it’s thriller

Thriller night

You’re fighting for your life

Inside a killer

Thriller tonight



I'm gonna thrill you tonight



[Verse 2]

You hear the door slam

And realize there's nowhere left to run

You feel the cold hand

And wonder if you'll ever see the sun

You close your eyes

And hope that this is just imagination

Girl but all the while

You hear a creature creeping up behind

You're out of time





[Chorus]

‘Cause this is thriller

Thriller night

And no one’s gonna save you

From the beast about to strike

You know it’s thriller

Thriller night

You’re fighting for your life

Inside a killer

Thriller tonight



I'm gonna thrill you tonight

Killer, thriller



[Vincent Price]

Darkness falls across the land

The midnight hour is close at hand

Creatures crawl in search of blood

To terrorize y'all's neighborhood

And whosoever shall be found

Without the soul for getting down

Must stand and face the hounds of hell

And rot inside a corpse's shell



I'm gonna thrill you tonight

(Thriller, thriller)

I'm gonna thrill you tonight

(Thriller night, thriller)

I'm gonna thrill you tonight

I'm gonna thrill you tonight

I'm gonna thrill you tonight

I'm gonna thrill you tonight

I'm gonna thrill you tonight





Cause this is thriller