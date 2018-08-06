Home Video
MOHIKANA - I Will Find You
MOHIKANA - I Will Find You

MOHIKANA - I Will Find You

Hope is your survival

A captive path I lead

 

No matter where you go

I will find you

If it takes a long long time

No matter where you go

I will find you

If it takes a thousand years

 

(Mohican)

Nachgochema

Anetaha

Anachemowagan

 

No matter where you go

I will find you

In the place with no frontiers

No matter where you go

I will find you

If it takes a thousand years

 

 

(Cherokee)

Hale wao yu ga I sv

Do na dio sv I

Wi ja lo sv

Ha le wao yu

Do na dlo sv

 

No matter where you go

I will find you

If it takes a long long time

No matter where you go

I will find you

If it takes a thousand years

 

No matter where you go

I will find you

In the place with no frontiers

No matter where you go

I will find you

If it takes a thousand years

 

No matter where you go

I will find you

