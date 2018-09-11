Nicki Minaj - Barbie Dreams (Video ufficiale e testo)
Nicki Minaj - Barbie Dreams testo
Uh
R.I.P. to B.I.G.
Classic shit
I'm looking for a nigga to give some babies
A hand full of Weezy, sprinkle of Dave East
Man, I ain't got no type, like Jxmmi and Swae Lees
But if he can't fuck three times a night, peace
I tried to fuck 50 for a powerful hour
But all the nigga wanna do is talk Power for hours
B-beat the pussy up, make sure it's a K-O
Step your banks up like you're moving that ya-yo
Somebody go and make sure Karrueche okay though
I heard she think I'm tryna give the coochie to Quavo
They always wanna beat it up, goon up the pussy
Man, maybe I should let him autotune up the pussy
All these Bow Wow challenge niggas lying and shit
Man, these Fetty Wap niggas stay eyeing my shit
Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me shit
But I don't know if the pussy wet or if he crying and shit
Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him
"I used to pray for times like this"
Face ass when I fuck him
Man, Uzi is my baby, he ain't takin' an L
But he took it literally when I said, "Go to hell"
Used to fuck with Young Thug, I ain't addressing this shit
C-caught him in my dressing room, stealing dresses and shit
I used to give this nigga with a lisp testers and shit
How you want the pu-thy? Can't say your S's and shit
Dreams of fucking one of these little rappers
I'm just playing, but I'm saying
Dreams of fucking one of these little rappers
I'm just playing, but I'm saying
Dreams of fucking one of these little rappers
I'm just playing, but I'm saying
Dreams of fucking one of these little rappers
I'm just playing, but I'm saying
I remember when I used to have a crush on Special Ed
Shoutout Desiigner, 'cause he made it out of special ed
You wanna fuck me, you gotta give some special head
'Cause this pussy had these niggas on some special meds
Like Mike Tyson, he was biting my shit
Talking 'bout, "Yo, why you got these niggas fighting and shit?"
On the real, I should make these niggas scrap for the pussy
Young M.A. and Lady Luck, get the strap for this pussy, uh
And I would've had Odell Beckham banging the cake
'Til I saw him hopping out of cars dancing to Drake
I been a five-star bitch, man, word to Gotti
I'ma do that nigga Future dirty, word to Scottie
Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain't speaking
Ain't no fat nigga telling me what he ain't eating
YG and The Game with the hammer yelling, "Gang, gang"
This ain't what I meant when I said a gang bang
Tekashi want a ménage, I said tre-way
Curved him and went the Kim and Kanye way
Em', cop the Barbie Dreamhouse then you can play the part
I ain't tryna bust it open in the trailer park
Dreams of fucking one of these little rappers
I'm just playing, but I'm saying
Dreams of fucking one of these little rappers
I'm just playing, but I'm saying
Dreams of fucking one of these little rappers
I'm just playing, but I'm saying
Dreams of fucking one of these little rappers
I'm just playing, but I'm saying
Barbie dreams
Barbie dreams
I'm just playing, but I'm saying
Dreams
You know I'm all about them dollars
I be supporting them scholars
I let him give me some brain
But he wanted me to ride it
So I said, "Fuck it, I'm in"
He want a cut like a trim
And if he act like he know
I let him fuck it again
I got them bars, I'm indicted
I'm popping, I'm uninvited
I said, "Just lick on the clitoris, nigga, don't fucking bite it"
I ride his, in the circle
I turn Stefan into Urkel
I go around and around and I'ma go down in slow motion
Then I pick it up, look at it
I said, "Daddy, come get at it," uh
Yellow brick road, he said that I am a wiz at it
Yeah, they want it, want it
You know I flaunt it, flaunt it
I'm a trendsetter
Everything I do, they do
Yeah, put 'em up on it, on it
Dimelo papi, papi
Yo quiero sloppy, sloppy
I'll give it to you if you beat it up like Baki, Baki
I'ma kill 'em with the shoe, no ceiling is in the roof
And I'm big, give me the loot, twelve cylinders in the Coupe
I get down with the chrome, I tell 'em when I'ma shoot
I just bang, bang, bang, real killers is in my group
Gorillas is in my unit, vacationin' where it's humid
And I shine, shine, shine, got diamonds all in my cubans
I'm in LA Times more than when niggas lootin'
And my flow spit crack, I think that nigga usin'
He done bodied everybody, in closing these bitches losin'
Using, using up a bitch movin'
No I ain't Studdard and no I ain't Ruben
Damn, a bitch snoozin'
Shoutout to my Jews, l'chaim, Rick Rubin
Big fat titties, yes, they be protrudin'
I be like, fuck 'em, fuck 'em, bring the lube in
I be like fuck 'em, fuck 'em, bring the lube in
