Nicki Minaj - Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Nicki Minaj - Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) testo



Got a bed, wit' your name on it

Wit' your name on it

Got a kiss, wit' your name on it

Wit' your name on it



Thousand dollar sheets

Waiting for you on some thousand-dollar sheets

I got Carter III on repeat

Back shots to the beat of (a milli') on you

Got me acting like you got a milli' on you

You say I'm the GOAT, yeah the billy on you

I could make all your dreams come true

Wanna fall through, then you better come through



Don't make me awake until the morning



Love me good, let me down, don't turn me down

Got a bed, wit' your name on it

Wit' your name on it



Strawberry lingerie

Waiting for you, strawberries lingerie

You told me you on the way

Messed around, messed around, put it down on you

I'ma do everything I said I'm gon' do

Pretty little body it look better on you

Might have to blow it like a feather on you

Waterfalls, oo, yeah you better come through



Don't make me awake until the morning



Love me good, let me down, don't turn me down

Got a bed, wit' your name on it (Ooh yeah)

Wit' your name on it



(I'm)

A-all, all in (I'm in)

A-all, all in

A-all, all in

A-all, all in (Put your name)



Yo, he in my startin' five, he get the city live

These niggas scared they doing 50 in a 55

I'm trynna clap them like somebody told 'em gimme five

I'm be a half an hour but I told 'em gimme five

I'm trynna dance on 'em, blow my advance on 'em

I like 'em better when he got some sweatpants on 'em

I like his hang time, he said his head right

I said go all the way down and then head right

I watch him fuck it up, look at him luckin' up

I said you need some thick skin, baby, suck it up

He go insane on it, I put my fame on it

Coulda put ZAYN on it, but I put your name on it



Love me good, let me down, don't turn me down (turn it down, baby)

Got a bed, wit' your name on it

Wit' your name on it