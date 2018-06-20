Nicki Minaj - Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Nicki Minaj - Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) testo
Got a bed, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
Got a kiss, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
Thousand dollar sheets
Waiting for you on some thousand-dollar sheets
I got Carter III on repeat
Back shots to the beat of (a milli') on you
Got me acting like you got a milli' on you
You say I'm the GOAT, yeah the billy on you
I could make all your dreams come true
Wanna fall through, then you better come through
Don't make me awake until the morning
Got a bed, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
Got a kiss, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
Love me good, let me down, don't turn me down
Got a bed, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
Strawberry lingerie
Waiting for you, strawberries lingerie
You told me you on the way
Messed around, messed around, put it down on you
I'ma do everything I said I'm gon' do
Pretty little body it look better on you
Might have to blow it like a feather on you
Waterfalls, oo, yeah you better come through
Don't make me awake until the morning
Got a bed, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
Got a kiss, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
Love me good, let me down, don't turn me down
Got a bed, wit' your name on it (Ooh yeah)
Wit' your name on it
(I'm)
A-all, all in (I'm in)
A-all, all in
A-all, all in
A-all, all in (Put your name)
Yo, he in my startin' five, he get the city live
These niggas scared they doing 50 in a 55
I'm trynna clap them like somebody told 'em gimme five
I'm be a half an hour but I told 'em gimme five
I'm trynna dance on 'em, blow my advance on 'em
I like 'em better when he got some sweatpants on 'em
I like his hang time, he said his head right
I said go all the way down and then head right
I watch him fuck it up, look at him luckin' up
I said you need some thick skin, baby, suck it up
He go insane on it, I put my fame on it
Coulda put ZAYN on it, but I put your name on it
Got a bed, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
Got a kiss, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
Love me good, let me down, don't turn me down (turn it down, baby)
Got a bed, wit' your name on it
Wit' your name on it
