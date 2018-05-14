Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li (Video ufficiale e testo)

Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li testo



Ayo, look like I'm goin' for a swim

Dunk on 'em, now I'm swingin' off the rim

Bitch ain't comin' off the bench



While I'm comin' off the court fully drenched

Here, get some haterade, get ya thirst quenched

Styled on 'em in this Burberry trench

These birds copy every word, every inch

But gang gang got the hammer and the wrench (brrr)

I pull up in that quarter milli off the lot

Oh, now she tryna be friends like I forgot

Show off my diamonds like I'm signed by the Roc (by the rock)

Ain't pushin' out his babies 'til he buy the rock



Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been corn

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

I mean I been Storm, X-Men been formed

He keep on dialin' Nicki like the Prince song

I-I-I been on, bitch, you been corn

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

Ayo, I been north, Lara been Croft

Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off



Oh, I get it, huh, they paintin' me out to be the bad guy

Well it's the last time you gonna see a bad guy do the rap game like me?





I went and copped the chopsticks, put it in my bun just to pop shit

I'm always in the top shit, box seats, bitch, fuck the gossip

How many of them coulda did it with finesse?

Now everybody like, "She really is the best"

You play checkers, couldn't beat me playin' chess

Now I'm about to turn around and beat my chest

Bitch, it's King Kong, yes, it's King Kong

Bitch, it's King Kong, this is King Kong

Chinese ink on, Siamese links on

Call me 2 Chainz, name go ding dong

Bitch, it's King Kong, yes, I'm King Kong

This is King Kong? Yes, Miss King Kong

In my kingdom wit' my Timbs on

How many championships? What? Six rings on



They need rappers like me!

They need rappers like me!

So they can get on their fucking keyboards!

And make me the bad guy, Chun-Li





Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been corn

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

I mean I been Storm, X-Men been formed

He keep on dialin' Nicki like the Prince song

I-I-I been on, bitch, you been corn

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

Ayo, I been north, Lara been Croft

Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off



I come alive, I, I'm always sky high

Designer thigh highs, it's my lifestyle

I come alive, I, I'm always sky high

Designer thigh highs, it's my lifestyle

I need a Mai Tai, so fuckin' sci-fi

Gimme the password to the fuckin' wifi