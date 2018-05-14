Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li (Video ufficiale e testo)
Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li testo
Ayo, look like I'm goin' for a swim
Dunk on 'em, now I'm swingin' off the rim
Bitch ain't comin' off the bench
While I'm comin' off the court fully drenched
Here, get some haterade, get ya thirst quenched
Styled on 'em in this Burberry trench
These birds copy every word, every inch
But gang gang got the hammer and the wrench (brrr)
I pull up in that quarter milli off the lot
Oh, now she tryna be friends like I forgot
Show off my diamonds like I'm signed by the Roc (by the rock)
Ain't pushin' out his babies 'til he buy the rock
Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been corn
Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on
I mean I been Storm, X-Men been formed
He keep on dialin' Nicki like the Prince song
I-I-I been on, bitch, you been corn
Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on
Ayo, I been north, Lara been Croft
Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off
Oh, I get it, huh, they paintin' me out to be the bad guy
Well it's the last time you gonna see a bad guy do the rap game like me?
I went and copped the chopsticks, put it in my bun just to pop shit
I'm always in the top shit, box seats, bitch, fuck the gossip
How many of them coulda did it with finesse?
Now everybody like, "She really is the best"
You play checkers, couldn't beat me playin' chess
Now I'm about to turn around and beat my chest
Bitch, it's King Kong, yes, it's King Kong
Bitch, it's King Kong, this is King Kong
Chinese ink on, Siamese links on
Call me 2 Chainz, name go ding dong
Bitch, it's King Kong, yes, I'm King Kong
This is King Kong? Yes, Miss King Kong
In my kingdom wit' my Timbs on
How many championships? What? Six rings on
They need rappers like me!
They need rappers like me!
So they can get on their fucking keyboards!
And make me the bad guy, Chun-Li
Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been corn
Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on
I mean I been Storm, X-Men been formed
He keep on dialin' Nicki like the Prince song
I-I-I been on, bitch, you been corn
Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on
Ayo, I been north, Lara been Croft
Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off
I come alive, I, I'm always sky high
Designer thigh highs, it's my lifestyle
I come alive, I, I'm always sky high
Designer thigh highs, it's my lifestyle
I need a Mai Tai, so fuckin' sci-fi
Gimme the password to the fuckin' wifi
