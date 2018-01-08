Pitbull - Jungle Fever (Featuring Wyclef) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Pitbull - Jungle Fever (Featuring Wyclef) testo
[intro]
Ehhh
Wyclef with Pitbull,
The clubs ain't safe tonight
[Chorus - Wyclef]
Mamacita so nice to meet ya,
You drunk off that rum,
You shouldn't drive tonight,
Give me the key to that beemer,
She looked at me and laughed,
Started shakin her ass,
She said her brother just came home
From the jungle
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
OH
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
OH
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
OH
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
[Verse 1 - Pitbull]
It's a jungle sometimes.
It makes me wonder
How I keep from goin under
With all these around me.
I got em all colors, shapes and sizes,
I'm in over my head, these women gone drown me.
Spike Lee was definitely talkin bout me when he made that movie 'Jungle Fever'.
'Cause I like em a little bit darker
Take it from the back to the front, Rosa Parkuh
But to tell you the truth, it makes no difference
As long as they know what they doin when it's time to get busy
We can take it from the floor to the bed from the bed to the kitchen
Coffee with no cream,
That's like a rock with no fiend
Martin Luther King with no dream,
John Lennon Couldn't even imaging such a thing
And for those that don't know nothin,
Welcome to the jungle,
'Clef tell em somethin
[Chorus - Wyclef]
Mamacita so nice to meet ya,
You drunk off that rum,
You shouldn't drive tonight,
Give me the key to that beemer,
She looked at me and laughed,
Started shakin her ass,
She said her brother just came home
From the jungle
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
OH
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
OH
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
OH
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
[Verse 2 - Pitbull]
COMO?!
If you got that hot blood
Esto es pa' la gente con sangre caliente,
Turn around now back up,
Preparate mujer que mi lengua es de fuego,
Morenita que rica esta,
She don't speak spanish, Aii mama,
That's cool 'cause I'll put the spanish in ya,
And by the end of the night you'll say aii papa.
I'm that chico that got a fetish with women
Light skin red bones they blow my mind
I'm that chico that'll get em and hit em
Now all of a sudden they wanna be mine
Stop playin with me
Say it with me,
Dale papi, dale papi ohhh
And for those that don't know nothin,
Welcome to the jungle,
'Clef tell em somethin
[Chorus - Wyclef]
Mamacita so nice to meet ya,
You drunk off that rum,
You shouldn't drive tonight,
Give me the key to that beemer,
She looked at me and laughed,
Started shakin her ass,
She said her brother just came home
From the jungle
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
OH
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
OH
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
OH
Eh oh eh oh eh oh eh oh eh
[Interjection - Pitbull]
It's that jungle fever
Fever
It's that jungle fever
Fever,
Watch out watch out
It's that jungle fever
Fever
It's that jungle fever
Fever
It's that jungle fever
Fever
Watch out watch out
It's that jungle fever
[Explanation - Pitbull]
Now what I'mma do is uh, explain this uh, jungle fever to yall,
This doesn't necessarily mean I like uh, dark women,
Doesn't necessarily mean I don't like dark women,
What it means is, uh:
To get nasty;
To get freaky;
To do things you've never done before;
To act like an animal straight out the jungle, that's jungle fever.
Whites, Black, Latin, Chinese, lo que sea.
You know what I'm talkin bout, right Clef?
Haaa
