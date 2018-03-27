Post Malone - Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Post Malone - Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) testo
Yeah, my AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael
Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you
My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload
Come with the Tony Romo for clowns and all the bozos
My AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael
Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you
My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload
Don't act like you my friend when I'm rollin' through my end zone
You stuck in the friend zone
I tell her four, five, the fifth, ayy
Hunnid bands inside my shorts, DeChino the shit, ayy
Try to stuff it all in, but it don't even fit, ayy
Know that I been with the shits ever since a jit, ayy
I made my first million, I'm like, "Shit, this is it," ayy
34 a walk through, man we had every slit, ayy
Had so many bottles, gave ugly girl a sip
Out the window of the Benzo, we get sin in the rent'
And I'm like woah
Man, my dash so goddamn cold
Diamonds weigh my teeth so, so low
I got homies, let it blow, oh, oh
My money, that won't ever fall
She said, "Can I have some to hold?"
And I can never tell you no
Yeah, my AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael
Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you
My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload
Come with the Tony Romo for clowns and all the bozos
My AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael
Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you
My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload
Don't act like you my friend when I'm rollin' through my end zone
The AP goin' psycho, my Rollie goin' brazy
We're hittin' lil' mamas, she wanna have my babies
Sippy on the Panky, chain so stanky
You should see the whip, promise I can take yo' bitch
Now we ridin' in an old school Chevy, it's a drop top
Boolin' with a thot-thot, she gon' give me top-top
Just one swish, I can make the eyes drop (ayy)
Uh, take you to the smoke shop
We gon' get high, we gon' hit Rodeo
Dolla Valentino, we gon' hit Pico
Take you where I'm from, take you to the slums
This ain't happen overnight, no, these diamonds real bright
Saint Laurent jean, still don't let my fans though
All VVSs, put you in a necklace
Girl, you look beautiful tonight
Stars on the roof
They matching with the jewelry
Yeah, my AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael
Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you
My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload
Come with the Tony Romo for clowns and all the bozos
My AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael
Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you
My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload
Don't act like you my friend when I'm rollin' through my end zone
