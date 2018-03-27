Post Malone - Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Post Malone - Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) testo



Yeah, my AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael

Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you

My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload



Come with the Tony Romo for clowns and all the bozos

My AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael

Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you

My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload

Don't act like you my friend when I'm rollin' through my end zone



You stuck in the friend zone

I tell her four, five, the fifth, ayy

Hunnid bands inside my shorts, DeChino the shit, ayy

Try to stuff it all in, but it don't even fit, ayy

Know that I been with the shits ever since a jit, ayy

I made my first million, I'm like, "Shit, this is it," ayy

34 a walk through, man we had every slit, ayy

Had so many bottles, gave ugly girl a sip

Out the window of the Benzo, we get sin in the rent'

And I'm like woah

Man, my dash so goddamn cold

Diamonds weigh my teeth so, so low

I got homies, let it blow, oh, oh

My money, that won't ever fall

She said, "Can I have some to hold?"

And I can never tell you no



Yeah, my AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael

Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you

My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload

Come with the Tony Romo for clowns and all the bozos

My AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael

Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you

My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload

Don't act like you my friend when I'm rollin' through my end zone



The AP goin' psycho, my Rollie goin' brazy

We're hittin' lil' mamas, she wanna have my babies

Sippy on the Panky, chain so stanky

You should see the whip, promise I can take yo' bitch

Now we ridin' in an old school Chevy, it's a drop top

Boolin' with a thot-thot, she gon' give me top-top

Just one swish, I can make the eyes drop (ayy)

Uh, take you to the smoke shop

We gon' get high, we gon' hit Rodeo

Dolla Valentino, we gon' hit Pico

Take you where I'm from, take you to the slums

This ain't happen overnight, no, these diamonds real bright

Saint Laurent jean, still don't let my fans though

All VVSs, put you in a necklace

Girl, you look beautiful tonight

Stars on the roof

They matching with the jewelry



Yeah, my AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael

Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you

My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload

Come with the Tony Romo for clowns and all the bozos

My AP goin' psycho, lil' mama bad like Michael

Can't really trust nobody with all this jewelry on you

My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload

Don't act like you my friend when I'm rollin' through my end zone