R3HAB & KSHMR - Islands
It's over
And I'm gone
It's over
Don't you know I loved you
For a reason
Don't you know I loved you
All for a season
It's over
And I'm gone
It's over
Ooh, I can't believe I wasted all that time on you
Ooh, and I wanna see islands and a world all without you
And I wanna see islands and a world all without you
It's over
And I'm gone
It's over
Don't you know I'm happy
You regret it
Don't you know I'm happy
You can't accept this
It's over
And I'm gone
It's over
Ooh, I can't believe I wasted all that time on you
Ooh, and I wanna see islands and a world all without you
And I wanna see islands and a world all without you
