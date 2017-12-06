Home Video
R3HAB & KSHMR - Islands
R3HAB & KSHMR - Islands

R3hab - Islands: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

R3hab - Islands testo

It's over
And I'm gone
It's over
Don't you know I loved you
For a reason
Don't you know I loved you
All for a season
It's over
And I'm gone
It's over

Ooh, I can't believe I wasted all that time on you
Ooh, and I wanna see islands and a world all without you
And I wanna see islands and a world all without you

It's over
And I'm gone
It's over
Don't you know I'm happy
You regret it
Don't you know I'm happy
You can't accept this
It's over
And I'm gone
It's over

Ooh, I can't believe I wasted all that time on you
Ooh, and I wanna see islands and a world all without you
And I wanna see islands and a world all without you

