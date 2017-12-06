R3HAB & KSHMR - Islands

R3hab - Islands testo



It's over

And I'm gone

It's over

Don't you know I loved you

For a reason

Don't you know I loved you

All for a season

It's over

And I'm gone

It's over



Ooh, I can't believe I wasted all that time on you

Ooh, and I wanna see islands and a world all without you

And I wanna see islands and a world all without you



It's over

And I'm gone

It's over

Don't you know I'm happy

You regret it

Don't you know I'm happy

You can't accept this

It's over

And I'm gone

It's over



Ooh, I can't believe I wasted all that time on you

Ooh, and I wanna see islands and a world all without you

And I wanna see islands and a world all without you