R3HAB & Quintino - I Just Can't
R3hab - I Just Can't testo
Do you remember how I felt when we were just so young?
Yeah, we'd do anything we wanted and we'd do it for fun
Everything I wanna say, I can hear that so loud
I got a voice in my head and I'mma let it all out
Keep me up all night, I'm not sleeping
I'm closing my eyes just to keep on dreaming
Cause when I see your face my own senses leave me
Yeah, I could be blind but I'd still see that
I just can't, I just can't
Cause when I see your face my own senses leave me
Yeah, I could be blind but I'd still see that
I just can't
If there was ever any minute doubt in my mind
A younger I still feels like it felt the first time
Waited all of my life for this one day
But I bet a million dollars that you feel the same way
Keep me up all night, I'm not sleeping
I'm closing my eyes just to keep on dreaming
Cause when I see your face my own senses leave me
Yeah, I could be blind but I'd still see that
I just can't, I just can't
Cause when I see your face my own senses leave me
Yeah, I could be blind but I'd still see that
I just can't
