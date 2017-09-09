R3HAB & Quintino - I Just Can't

R3hab - I Just Can't testo



Do you remember how I felt when we were just so young?

Yeah, we'd do anything we wanted and we'd do it for fun

Everything I wanna say, I can hear that so loud

I got a voice in my head and I'mma let it all out

Keep me up all night, I'm not sleeping

I'm closing my eyes just to keep on dreaming

Cause when I see your face my own senses leave me

Yeah, I could be blind but I'd still see that

I just can't, I just can't

Cause when I see your face my own senses leave me

Yeah, I could be blind but I'd still see that

I just can't

If there was ever any minute doubt in my mind

A younger I still feels like it felt the first time

Waited all of my life for this one day

But I bet a million dollars that you feel the same way

Keep me up all night, I'm not sleeping

I'm closing my eyes just to keep on dreaming

Cause when I see your face my own senses leave me

Yeah, I could be blind but I'd still see that

I just can't, I just can't

Cause when I see your face my own senses leave me

Yeah, I could be blind but I'd still see that

I just can't