Sean Paul, David Guetta - Mad Love ft. Becky G

Sean Paul - Mad Love (feat. Becky G) testo



Jiggle up your body

Jiggle up your swing, swing



Love me, love me like that

Love me like we ain't never let go (how you mean?)

Love me, love me like that

Puco, puco, muy, muy lento (sing)

Take your time and do it just like we

were in Jamaica or New York (woop woop woop)

Love me, love me like that

Love me, give me some mad love



Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Love me, give me some mad love



Baby girl, got me lovin' on your body fat, give me some of that

Rubbin' on your booty fat, wanna beat ya up

Me and my baby, when you [?] to the rap

Love the energy when you feel it [?]

In gyal, you preparin', you ever look hot

You the queen gyal, ya know so you never get flopped

I know I see when me walk fi ya spot

Eyes upon cheeck, precise and exact



Good Lord, girl, you going too hard (woo)

Gyal ya light up the place when I'm

spreadin' the two apart (oh, yeah yeah yeah)

Good Lord, why you going so hard? (Do it, girl)

Boy, I'm tryna make up but you're

making me feel so bad (bidi bang bang bang)

Love me, love me like that

Love me like we ain't never let go (how you mean?)

Love me, love me like that

Puco, puco, muy, muy lento (sing)

Take your time and do it just like we

were in Jamaica or New York (woop woop woop)

Love me, love me like that

Love me, give me some mad love



Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Love me, give me some mad love (bidi bang)

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo (woop woop woop)

Love me, give me some mad love (bidi bang bang bang)



Been there preparin', your body insane

Still my gyal so you no how to swing

Jiggle up your body, jiggle up and swing, swing

And gyal say never, you a relentless thing

Stepping in, 'bout to get it but you ever look hot

I'm the queen, boy, you know that you never get flopped

Are you ready fi a night of loving?

With the stamina king, hear your body calling



Good Lord, girl, you going too hard (woo)

Gyal ya light up the place when I'm

spreadin' the two apart (oh, yeah yeah yeah)

Good Lord, why you going so hard? (Do it, girl)

Boy, I'm tryna make up but you're

making me feel so bad (bidi bang bang bang)

Love me, love me like that

Love me like we ain't never let go (how you mean?)

Love me, love me like that

Puco, puco, muy, muy lento (blaze it)

Take your time and do it just like we

were in Jamaica or New York (woop woop woop)

Love me, love me like that

Love me, give me some mad love



Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Love me, give me some mad love (bidi bang bang bang)

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo

Watch the tempo (woop woop woop)

Love me, give me some mad love