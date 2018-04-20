Sean Paul - Tip Pon It (Video ufficiale e testo)
Sean Paul - Tip Pon It testo
[Verse 1]
Gyal
Wid ah body like dat
When yu Snapchat me, girl
Sey me haffi screenshot
So me call hopscotch pon it so di gyal hot
She a bubble like soup, dat a real pepper pot
Check ya iPhone fi di iMessages
Sey me all time park up inna di X6
Wid di Guinness and Magnum ready wid di mix
So me know tonight yuh business get fixed, gyal
[Chorus]
Mi love how yuh wine and bubble gyal
When yu go pon yuh toe and tip pon it
Body look tight and right, gyal
When you quint up yuh ting and grip on it
Treat me like a App when yu hot
Put me pon di desktop then yu double click pon it
Mi waan yu boom flick pon it
Do all kind ah tricks pon it
[Pre-Hook]
Wine gyal, same way
Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play
Wine gyal, same way
Wine gyal, do all kind ah tricks pon it
[Hook]
Wine gyal, same way
Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play
Wine gyal, same way
[Verse 2]
Real gangsta never chase ah gyal
Afta wild replace ah gyal
Cut dem off clean like razor, gyal
(?) she ah (?) Lazer, gyal
Been around di corner like (?) yeah
Win gold medal fi slapping (?)
Me ah put in di tip yah
She ah do it back(?) Instagram picture
[Chorus]
Mi love how yuh wine and bubble gyal
When yu go pon yuh toe and tip pon it
Body look tight and right, gyal
When you quint up yuh ting and grip on it
Treat me like a App when yu hot
Put me pon di desktop then yu double click pon it
Mi waan yu boom flick pon it
Do all kind ah tricks pon it
[Pre-Hook]
Wine gyal, same way
Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play
Wine gyal, same way
Wine gyal, do all kind ah tricks pon it
[Hook]
Wine gyal, same way
Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play
Wine gyal, same way
[Bridge]
Gyal tip, tip, tip pon it
So mi know tonight, so mi know tonight
Gyal tip, tip, tip pon it
So mi know tonight yuh business get fixed
Gyal tip, tip, tip pon it
So mi know tonight, so mi know tonight
Gyal tip, tip, tip pon it
So mi know tonight yuh business get fixed
[Chorus]
Mi love how yuh wine and bubble gyal
When yu go pon your toe and tip pon it
Body look tight and right, gyal
When you quint up yuh ting and grip on it
Treat me like a App when yu hot
Put me pon di desktop then yu double click pon it
Mi waan yu boom flick pon it
Do all kind ah tricks pon it
[Pre-Hook]
Wine gyal, same way
Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play
Wine gyal, same way
Wine gyal, do all kind ah tricks pon it
[Hook]
Wine gyal, same way
Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play
Wine gyal, same way
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs