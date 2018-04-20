Sean Paul - Tip Pon It (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sean Paul - Tip Pon It testo



[Verse 1]

Gyal

Wid ah body like dat

When yu Snapchat me, girl

Sey me haffi screenshot

So me call hopscotch pon it so di gyal hot

She a bubble like soup, dat a real pepper pot

Check ya iPhone fi di iMessages

Sey me all time park up inna di X6

Wid di Guinness and Magnum ready wid di mix

So me know tonight yuh business get fixed, gyal



[Chorus]

Mi love how yuh wine and bubble gyal

When yu go pon yuh toe and tip pon it

Body look tight and right, gyal

When you quint up yuh ting and grip on it

Treat me like a App when yu hot

Put me pon di desktop then yu double click pon it

Mi waan yu boom flick pon it

Do all kind ah tricks pon it



[Pre-Hook]

Wine gyal, same way

Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play

Wine gyal, same way

Wine gyal, do all kind ah tricks pon it



[Hook]

Wine gyal, same way

Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play

Wine gyal, same way



[Verse 2]

Real gangsta never chase ah gyal

Afta wild replace ah gyal

Cut dem off clean like razor, gyal

(?) she ah (?) Lazer, gyal

Been around di corner like (?) yeah

Win gold medal fi slapping (?)

Me ah put in di tip yah

She ah do it back(?) Instagram picture



[Chorus]

Mi love how yuh wine and bubble gyal

When yu go pon yuh toe and tip pon it

Body look tight and right, gyal

When you quint up yuh ting and grip on it

Treat me like a App when yu hot

Put me pon di desktop then yu double click pon it

Mi waan yu boom flick pon it

Do all kind ah tricks pon it



[Pre-Hook]

Wine gyal, same way

Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play

Wine gyal, same way

Wine gyal, do all kind ah tricks pon it



[Hook]

Wine gyal, same way

Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play

Wine gyal, same way



[Bridge]

Gyal tip, tip, tip pon it

So mi know tonight, so mi know tonight

Gyal tip, tip, tip pon it

So mi know tonight yuh business get fixed

Gyal tip, tip, tip pon it

So mi know tonight, so mi know tonight

Gyal tip, tip, tip pon it

So mi know tonight yuh business get fixed



[Chorus]

Mi love how yuh wine and bubble gyal

When yu go pon your toe and tip pon it

Body look tight and right, gyal

When you quint up yuh ting and grip on it

Treat me like a App when yu hot

Put me pon di desktop then yu double click pon it

Mi waan yu boom flick pon it

Do all kind ah tricks pon it



[Pre-Hook]

Wine gyal, same way

Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play

Wine gyal, same way

Wine gyal, do all kind ah tricks pon it



[Hook]

Wine gyal, same way

Wine gyal, mi no come yah fi no game play

Wine gyal, same way