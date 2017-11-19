Selena Gomez x Marshmello - Wolves
Selena Gomez - Wolves testo
In your eyes there's a heavy blue
One to love and one to lose
Sweet divine, a heavy truth
Water or wine, don't make me choose
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night
Night (ahhhh)
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky
I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yea all for you
I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
Oh to get to you
(Oh to get to you)
(Oh to get to you)
Your fingertips trace my skin
To places I have never been
Blindly I am following
Break down these walls and come on in
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night
Night (ahhhh)
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky
I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yea all for you
I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
Oh to get to you
(Oh to get to you)
I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yea all for you
I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
Oh to get to you
