Home Video
Sirah - Deadbeat (feat. Skrillex)
Video ufficiali

Sirah - Deadbeat (feat. Skrillex)

Sirah - Deadbeat (feat. Skrillex): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

6 condivisioni

Sirah - Deadbeat (feat. Skrillex) testo

Row of baddies
Daddy issues
Taking Xany, shit'll kill you
All my crew
Always miss you

RIP
You know I miss you

I love them dope boys
Sip on that lean
Fuck'em all
To the indie iron
Love the gold teeth
Saying "all me"
Didn't know the whole me
Boy, I was a beast

I'mma leave you
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
I'mma leave you
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
Dead

None of my crew got a father figure
But all of my crew make a father figure
The bigger the figure
The more that they listen
They listen and figures
They seeing a vision


Young Oprah on the track
[?] singing peppermints just like
All the money Daddy sent them to the [?]
Now, I'm talking on this track
Tell you where I'm really at
What that mean
I've been hanging, building
Now I'll never call you back

I'mma leave you
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
I'mma leave you
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
Dead

Dead
Dead
Dead
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat

Back at it with my [?]
Back at it with my bae
Back at it with my [?]
So I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
Dead

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs