Sirah - Deadbeat (feat. Skrillex)
Sirah - Deadbeat (feat. Skrillex) testo
Row of baddies
Daddy issues
Taking Xany, shit'll kill you
All my crew
Always miss you
RIP
You know I miss you
I love them dope boys
Sip on that lean
Fuck'em all
To the indie iron
Love the gold teeth
Saying "all me"
Didn't know the whole me
Boy, I was a beast
I'mma leave you
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
I'mma leave you
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
Dead
None of my crew got a father figure
But all of my crew make a father figure
The bigger the figure
The more that they listen
They listen and figures
They seeing a vision
Young Oprah on the track
[?] singing peppermints just like
All the money Daddy sent them to the [?]
Now, I'm talking on this track
Tell you where I'm really at
What that mean
I've been hanging, building
Now I'll never call you back
I'mma leave you
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
I'mma leave you
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
Dead
Dead
Dead
Dead
I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
Back at it with my [?]
Back at it with my bae
Back at it with my [?]
So I'mma leave you like a deadbeat
Dead
