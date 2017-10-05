Sirah - Deadbeat (feat. Skrillex) testo



Row of baddies

Daddy issues

Taking Xany, shit'll kill you

All my crew

Always miss you



RIP

You know I miss you



I love them dope boys

Sip on that lean

Fuck'em all

To the indie iron

Love the gold teeth

Saying "all me"

Didn't know the whole me

Boy, I was a beast



I'mma leave you

I'mma leave you like a deadbeat

I'mma leave you

I'mma leave you like a deadbeat

I'mma leave you like a deadbeat

Dead



None of my crew got a father figure

But all of my crew make a father figure

The bigger the figure

The more that they listen

They listen and figures

They seeing a vision





Young Oprah on the track

[?] singing peppermints just like

All the money Daddy sent them to the [?]

Now, I'm talking on this track

Tell you where I'm really at

What that mean

I've been hanging, building

Now I'll never call you back



I'mma leave you

I'mma leave you like a deadbeat

I'mma leave you

I'mma leave you like a deadbeat

I'mma leave you like a deadbeat

Dead



Dead

Dead

Dead

I'mma leave you like a deadbeat



Back at it with my [?]

Back at it with my bae

Back at it with my [?]

So I'mma leave you like a deadbeat

Dead