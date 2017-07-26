Steve Aoki & DVBBS - Without U feat. 2 Chainz

Steve Aoki - Without U feat. 2 Chainz testo



[Intro]

Steve Aoki, music gang



[Chorus: 2 Chainz]

Wouldn't be me without you

Wouldn't be me without you

So damn real

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Walk in the buildin', everybody stare

Never made it to the room, I fucked her on the stairs

You either got balls or you shoot like Steph

Yeah, yeah, yeah



[Drop: Steve Aoki & DVBBS]



[Verse: 2 Chainz]

I met her pumpin' gas at pump 10

I pulled up in the Wraith, she was ridin' with her friends

License plate outta state, I don't know why they were here

But you lookin' at the player of the year, you called it

I can make her panties fall and like it's August

I'm all in, nigga ballin', bitch, you ballin'

Pull up in somethin' foreign, like skrrt

I just spent a dime at the mall

Tryna spend some time in the drop

Then she put her hands on my balls



[Chorus: 2 Chainz]

Wouldn't be me without you

Wouldn't be me without you

So damn real

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Walk in the buildin', everybody stare

Never made it to the room, I fucked her on the stairs

You either got balls or you shoot like Steph

Yeah, yeah, yeah



[Drop: Steve Aoki & DVBBS]



[Chorus: 2 Chainz]

Wouldn't be me without you

Wouldn't be me without you

So damn real

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Walk in the buildin', everybody stare

Never made it to the room, I fucked her on the stairs

You either got balls or you shoot like Steph

Yeah, yeah, yeah



[Drop: Steve Aoki & DVBBS]