Steve Aoki & DVBBS - Without U feat. 2 Chainz
Steve Aoki & DVBBS - Without U feat. 2 Chainz

Steve Aoki - Without U feat. 2 Chainz

Steve Aoki - Without U feat. 2 Chainz testo

[Intro]
Steve Aoki, music gang

[Chorus: 2 Chainz]
Wouldn't be me without you
Wouldn't be me without you
So damn real
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Walk in the buildin', everybody stare
Never made it to the room, I fucked her on the stairs
You either got balls or you shoot like Steph
Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Drop: Steve Aoki & DVBBS]

[Verse: 2 Chainz]
I met her pumpin' gas at pump 10
I pulled up in the Wraith, she was ridin' with her friends
License plate outta state, I don't know why they were here
But you lookin' at the player of the year, you called it
I can make her panties fall and like it's August
I'm all in, nigga ballin', bitch, you ballin'
Pull up in somethin' foreign, like skrrt
I just spent a dime at the mall
Tryna spend some time in the drop
Then she put her hands on my balls

[Chorus: 2 Chainz]
Wouldn't be me without you
Wouldn't be me without you
So damn real
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Walk in the buildin', everybody stare
Never made it to the room, I fucked her on the stairs
You either got balls or you shoot like Steph
Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Drop: Steve Aoki & DVBBS]

[Chorus: 2 Chainz]
Wouldn't be me without you
Wouldn't be me without you
So damn real
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Walk in the buildin', everybody stare
Never made it to the room, I fucked her on the stairs
You either got balls or you shoot like Steph
Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Drop: Steve Aoki & DVBBS]

