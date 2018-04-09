Home Video
Steve Aoki & Laidback Luke - It's Time (ft. Bruce Buffer)
Video ufficiali

Steve Aoki & Laidback Luke - It's Time (ft. Bruce Buffer)

Steve Aoki - It's Time (feat. Bruce Buffer): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

31 condivisioni

Steve Aoki - It's Time (feat. Bruce Buffer) testo

Presenting the champion of the world
Steve Aoki, Laidback Luke!
Undefeated, and the defending champion of the world...

It's time!

10
9
8
7
6, 5, 4, 2, 1

It's time

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs