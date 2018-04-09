Steve Aoki & Laidback Luke - It's Time (ft. Bruce Buffer)
Steve Aoki - It's Time (feat. Bruce Buffer): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Steve Aoki - It's Time (feat. Bruce Buffer) testo
Presenting the champion of the world
Steve Aoki, Laidback Luke!
Undefeated, and the defending champion of the world...
It's time!
10
9
8
7
6, 5, 4, 2, 1
It's time
