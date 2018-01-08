Steve Aoki x Lauren Jauregui - All Night
My heart beats a little faster
When our eyes meet
In the middle of a crowded room
In knee deep testing waters
I've got a feeling and I don't know what to do with you
Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it
Got me by surprise, I'm not usually like this, no
Got me paralyzed, don't think I can help it
Why does it feel so right?
Let's keep this going all night
Going all night
Going all night
Going all night
The crowd fades, tunnel vision
In a maze, and the only thing I feel is you
Imperfect, single passion
Face to face, tell me do you feel it too
Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it
Got me by surprise, I'm not usually like this, no
Got me paralyzed, don't think I can help it
Why does it feel so right?
Let's keep this doing all night
Going all night
Going all night
Going all night
But maybe I should wait
Let it fall into place
'Cause I keep going over the things
that can come from feeling this way
And I don't wanna (I don't wanna play)
These emotional games (emotional games)
Only you bring me closer
And I cannot deny that I want you to stay (woah, yeah)
You've got me
You've got me, got me, got me, reckless (woah)
Got me paralyzed (got me paralyzed), and I think I like it (like it)
Got me by surprise, I cannot deny this, no
Got me paralyzed (yeah), don't think I can fight it (woah)
Why does it feel so right?
Let's keep this doing all night
