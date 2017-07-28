Vinai - Where the Water Ends
[Verse 1]
Got me caught in the night like a fire in July
Like a fist with no fight, got nobody on my side
And I do it alone
Right on the cup, right on the edge
I do it alone
Wherever I go, wherever I go
[Chorus]
Come on, let me take you where the water ends
Loose your mind and let your body fall again
Push you to the limit where you've never been
And if you feel like getting lost tonight
I'll take you where the water ends
I'll take you where the water ends
And if you feel like getting lost tonight
I'll take you where the water ends
[Post-Chorus]
And if you feel like getting lost tonight
I'll take you where the water ends
[Verse 2]
You've been stuck in this life, don't know where you gonna hide
Like a storm through the night, got nobody on your side
And so you do it alone
You're right on the cup, right on the edge
Do it alone
Wherever you go, wherever you go
[Chorus]
Come on, let me take you where the water ends
Loose your mind and let your body fall again
Push you to the limit where you've never been
And if you feel like getting lost tonight
I'll take you where the water ends
I'll take you where the water ends
And if you feel like getting lost tonight
I'll take you where the water ends
[Post-Chorus]
And if you feel like getting lost tonight
I'll take you where the water ends
