Vinai - Where the Water Ends testo



[Verse 1]

Got me caught in the night like a fire in July

Like a fist with no fight, got nobody on my side

And I do it alone

Right on the cup, right on the edge

I do it alone

Wherever I go, wherever I go



[Chorus]

Come on, let me take you where the water ends

Loose your mind and let your body fall again

Push you to the limit where you've never been

And if you feel like getting lost tonight

I'll take you where the water ends

I'll take you where the water ends

And if you feel like getting lost tonight

I'll take you where the water ends



[Post-Chorus]

And if you feel like getting lost tonight

I'll take you where the water ends



[Verse 2]

You've been stuck in this life, don't know where you gonna hide

Like a storm through the night, got nobody on your side

And so you do it alone

You're right on the cup, right on the edge

Do it alone

Wherever you go, wherever you go



[Chorus]

Come on, let me take you where the water ends

Loose your mind and let your body fall again

Push you to the limit where you've never been

And if you feel like getting lost tonight

I'll take you where the water ends

I'll take you where the water ends

And if you feel like getting lost tonight

I'll take you where the water ends



[Post-Chorus]

And if you feel like getting lost tonight

I'll take you where the water ends