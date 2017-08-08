Vindata + Skrillex + NSTASIA - Favor
Vindata - Favor testo
VERSE
Yea I like it when we're on our own so
I keep u here when really
I'm a loner
You know just what'll keep in the zone yea
You give me something real that I can feel
BESEC
Cause when we're high oh we speak in silence
A language only we know
It's something sure about how you hold my hand
The more u pull the higher we go
HOOK
Really babe you fuckin with a vibe right now
I usually keep it pushing
I don't ever stick around
I move so swift they call me Taylor
But now
You got me feelin easy like a lay up
We messin with feelin unknown right now
If I let you hit would
I be wrong right now
You never really know where this will take us
I think I'm bout' to do myself a favor
VERSE
I know I ain't trippin
I know it's forreal
You may be speechless but you know how it feels
You a thug
And that's what I like
That's what I like ooh
I ain't tryna be the one to put u through it
Just Know that your not
Know that your not alone
My eyes are low while I'm up in ya
Up in I'm your arms
The reason
I feel right at home
HOOK
Really babe you fuckin with a vibe right now
I usually keep it pushing
I dont ever stick around
I move so swift they call me Taylor
But now You got me feelin easy like a lay up
We messin with feelin unknown right now
If I let you hit would I be wrong right now
You never really know where this will take us
I think I'm bout' to do myself a favor
BRIDGE
Judging by ya looks
I know want something
Ohh
The moment got u feelin like you on something
Oooh
Usually I smoke a little something with you babe, sometimes
I just wanna get the real you babe
Oooh
I just want the real you
