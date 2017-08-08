Vindata + Skrillex + NSTASIA - Favor

Vindata - Favor testo



VERSE

Yea I like it when we're on our own so

I keep u here when really

I'm a loner

You know just what'll keep in the zone yea

You give me something real that I can feel



BESEC

Cause when we're high oh we speak in silence

A language only we know

It's something sure about how you hold my hand

The more u pull the higher we go



HOOK

Really babe you fuckin with a vibe right now

I usually keep it pushing

I don't ever stick around

I move so swift they call me Taylor

But now

You got me feelin easy like a lay up

We messin with feelin unknown right now

If I let you hit would

I be wrong right now

You never really know where this will take us

I think I'm bout' to do myself a favor



VERSE

I know I ain't trippin

I know it's forreal

You may be speechless but you know how it feels

You a thug

And that's what I like

That's what I like ooh



I ain't tryna be the one to put u through it

Just Know that your not

Know that your not alone

My eyes are low while I'm up in ya

Up in I'm your arms

The reason

I feel right at home



HOOK

Really babe you fuckin with a vibe right now

I usually keep it pushing

I dont ever stick around

I move so swift they call me Taylor

But now You got me feelin easy like a lay up

We messin with feelin unknown right now

If I let you hit would I be wrong right now

You never really know where this will take us

I think I'm bout' to do myself a favor



BRIDGE

Judging by ya looks

I know want something

Ohh

The moment got u feelin like you on something

Oooh

Usually I smoke a little something with you babe, sometimes

I just wanna get the real you babe

Oooh

I just want the real you