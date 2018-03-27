W&W and Groove Coverage - God Is A Girl
W&W - God Is a Girl testo
[Break/Hook: Groove Coverage]
Remembering me, discover and see
All over the world, she's known as a girl
To those who are free, the mind shall be key
Forgotten as the past, 'cause history will last
[Break/Chorus: Groove Coverage]
God is a girl, however you live
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
God is a girl, she's only a girl
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
[Instrumental Drop: W&W]
[Breakdown/Chorus: Groove Coverage]
God is a girl, wherever you are
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
God is a girl, whatever you say
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
[Refrain: Robotic voice]
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
God is a girl, whatever you say
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
[Buildup: Groove Coverage]
God is a girl, wherever you are
God is a girl, wherever you are
God is a girl, girl, girl, girl...
[Instrumental Drop: W&W]
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
God is a girl, whatever you say
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
