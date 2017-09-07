ZAYN - Dusk Till Dawn ft. Sia [testo della canzone e video]
ZAYN - Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia) testo
[Verse 1: ZAYN]
I'll tryna be in that
Not tryna be cool
Just tryna be in this
Tell me how you choose
Can you feel why you're in this
Can you feel it through
All on the window
Inside this room
[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]
'Cause I wanna touch baby
I wanna feel it too
I wanna see the sunrise in you
Seen just you
Light it up, on the run
Last me down, tonight
Make it up, fall in love, try
[Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I'll hold you in these forearms
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
[Verse 2: ZAYN]
Will you show like a jacket?
So do yours too
Little road on a rocky
To find the way that fades
Can you feel why you're in this
Can you feel it through
All on the window
Inside this room
[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]
'Cause I wanna touch baby
I wanna feel it too
I wanna see the sunrise in you
Seen just you
Light it up, On the run
Last me down, Tonight
Make it up, Fall in love, Try
[Chorus: ZAYN]
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I'll hold you in these forearms
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
[Bridge: ZAYN & Sia]
Could you loved in your body?
So, only you that can stop it
Go, give love to your body
So, only you that can stop it
Go, give love to your body
So, only you that can stop it
Go, give love to your body
Go, give love to your body
[Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I'll hold you in these forearms
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I'll be with you from dust till dawn
Baby, I am out here
