ZEDD - Get Low
ZEDD - Get Low testo
Chained to a love
But that don't mean much
Sensitive tough, you don't get enough
I've been drowning in your, lost in the rush
Faded, you stuck? I'll help you up
I don't care to get too loud, sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there, whispering in your ear
What do you wanna feel, let's just enjoy the thrill
I'll take over the wheel, and give you the touch you're missing
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Beautiful as you are, I wanna light all your dark
Maybe you don't believe in me
It's hard to know what you see in me
Don't be quick to say no, my chest is your pillow
Come out of the shadows, I know that you're fragile
Yeah
I don't care to get too loud, sexy, I want you now
Bet I could take you there, whispering in your ear
What do you wanna feel, let's just enjoy the thrill
I'll take over the wheel, and give you the touch you're missing
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don't hold back, I want that
When the water come down, I'mma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
I'm right here, you know, when your waves explode
Escape the undertow
Know you've been broken
Know that you've been hoping
Swimming in your ocean
A new life is floating
The stars were made to shine
Reach up and make a wish
It's a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse
We're the sound of lovers blowing crazy in the wind
You don't have to pretend
I don't care where you've been
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don't hold back, I want that
When the water come down, I'mma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let's go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb
Get low
