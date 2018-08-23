ZEDD - Happy Now (Video ufficiale e testo)

ZEDD - Happy Now testo



You're a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place



Are you happy now?

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?



You're the only one who can up and run

Leave me just as empty as the day you came

And you hold all the cards, all the broken hearts

Strung over your shoulder till it's all in vain



And only you know the strength of your teeth

The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep

And lonely



You're a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?

Are you happy now?



(You're the only one who can)



In the palm of your hands

You can make me dance

Spin me around in circles till I'm wrapped in string

You keep on talking sweet till your fingers bleed

But don't you dare ask me how I've been



Now only you know the strength of your teeth

The wash in the weight of your pockets, so deep

And lonely



You're a world away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?

Are you happy now?



You're the only one who can

You're the only, you're the only

You're the only one who can

You're the only, you're the only



World away

Somewhere in the crowd

In a foreign place

Are you happy now?

There's nothing left to say

So I shut my mouth

So won't you tell me, babe

Are you happy now?