ZEDD - The Middle (Video ufficiale e testo)

ZEDD - The Middle testo



Take a seat

Right over there, sat on the stairs

Stay or leave

The cabinets are bare and I'm unaware

Of just how we got into this mess

Got so aggressive

I know we meant

All good intentions



So pull me closer

Why don't you pull me close

Why don't you come on over

I can't just let you go



Baby

Why don't you just meet me in the middle

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle

In the middle

Baby

Why don't you just meet me in the middle

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle

In the middle



Take a step

Back for a minute, into the kitchen

Floors are wet

And taps are still running, dishes are broken

How did we get into this mess

Got so aggressive

I know we meant

All good intentions



So pull me closer

Why don't you pull me close

Why don't you come on over

I can't just let you go



Baby

Why don't you just meet me in the middle

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle

In the middle



Looking at you I can't lie

Just pouring out admission

Regardless my objection

And it's not about my pride

I need you on my skin just

Come over, pull me in just



Oh, Baby

Why don't you just meet me in the middle

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle

In the middle, no no



Baby

Why don't you just meet me in the middle

I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle

In the middle

Baby

Why don't you just meet me in the middle

Baby, I'm losing my mind just a little

So why don't you just meet me in the middle, middle

In the middle, middle