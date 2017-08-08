Zomboy - Young & Dangerous (feat. Kato) testo



Faces in the crowd

Take me through the night

Heroes of our time come alive



And it's all good

When it's all love

So many pretty faces in the party singing



We all have fashion

Like a magazine

It's a public event, let everybody see



We are young and dangerous

We are young and dangerous

So love me dangerous

Tonight!



We are young and dangerous

We are young and dangerous

We are (young x8)

Dangerous!



We are young and dangerous

We are (young x3) (dan x3)



We are young and dangerous

We are (young x3) (dan x3)



We don't need to change

We're living in the feeling that we like

Forget about un-to-told

We're going where we shouldn't go



But it's all good

When it's all love

So many pretty faces in the party singing



We all have fashion

Like a magazine

It's a public event, let everybody see



We are young and dangerous

We are young and dangerous

So love me dangerous

Tonight!



We are young and dangerous

We are young and dangerous

We are (young x8)

Dangerous!



We are young and dangerous

We are (young x3) (dan x3)



We are young and dangerous

We are (young x3) (dan x3)



We are young and dangerous

We are young and dangerous

So love me dangerous

Tonight!



We are young and dangerous

We are young and dangerous

So love me dangerous

Tonight!