Zomboy - Young & Dangerous (feat. Kato)
Zomboy - Young & Dangerous (feat. Kato)

Zomboy - Young & Dangerous (feat. Kato)

testo

Faces in the crowd
Take me through the night
Heroes of our time come alive

And it's all good
When it's all love
So many pretty faces in the party singing

We all have fashion
Like a magazine
It's a public event, let everybody see

We are young and dangerous
We are young and dangerous
So love me dangerous
Tonight!

We are young and dangerous
We are young and dangerous
We are (young x8)
Dangerous!

We are young and dangerous
We are (young x3) (dan x3)

We are young and dangerous
We are (young x3) (dan x3)

We don't need to change
We're living in the feeling that we like
Forget about un-to-told
We're going where we shouldn't go

But it's all good
When it's all love
So many pretty faces in the party singing

We all have fashion
Like a magazine
It's a public event, let everybody see

We are young and dangerous
We are young and dangerous
So love me dangerous
Tonight!

We are young and dangerous
We are young and dangerous
We are (young x8)
Dangerous!

We are young and dangerous
We are (young x3) (dan x3)

We are young and dangerous
We are (young x3) (dan x3)

We are young and dangerous
We are young and dangerous
So love me dangerous
Tonight!

We are young and dangerous
We are young and dangerous
So love me dangerous
Tonight!

