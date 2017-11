Vinai - Take My Breath Away (feat. Donna Lugassy) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Vinai - Take My Breath Away (feat. Donna Lugassy) testo



Watching every motion

In my foolish lover's game

On this endless ocean



Finally lovers know no shame

Turning and returning

To some secret place inside

Watching in slow motion

As you turn around and say



Take my breath away

Take my breath away



Watching I keep waiting

Still anticipating love

Never hesitating

To become the fated ones

Turning and returning

To some secret place to hide

Watching in slow motion

As you turn to me and say



Take my breath away



Through the hourglass I saw you

In time you slipped away

When the mirror crashed I called you

And turned to hear you say

If only for today

I am unafraid



Take my breath away

Take my breath away