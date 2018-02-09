Whethan - High (Video ufficiale e testo)

Whethan - High testo



You don't have to be so cautious

If you practice what you preach

Counting up the stacks on the counter



A fucking (disease)

Don't ask me to be righteous

If you practice what you teach

Counting all your blessings

The second you're down on your knees



So why, why?

Don't we get a little high, high?



Don't we get a little

Get a little

Don't we get a little high

Get a little high



Keep my head under the water, pride buried in my chest

Not counting all the minutes, the seconds, not holdin' my breath

Now sinkin' from the surface, swimmin' in my lungs

Losing all my vision, religion, I'm holdin' my tongue



So why, why?

Don't we get a little high, high?



Don't we get a little

Get a little

Don't we get a little high

Get a little high



Don't want to pay attention

To the writing on the wall

Painted with aggression

And dripping when you call

Not gonna learn my lesson

Am I running out of time?

So why?

Why?

Why?



Don't we get a little

Get a little

Don't we get a little high

Get a little high