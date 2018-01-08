Wildstylez - Colours Of The Night (Video ufficiale e testo)

Wildstylez - Colours Of The Night testo



One touch, one strike

Can you feel me shivering

Two souls, one mind

I can hear you whispering



Creating the colors of the night

Out lights make the city come to life

[x2]



Creating the colors of the night [x2]



One blood, one tribe

We can outlast everything

Two hearts, one life

We can beat infinity



Creating the colors of the night

Out lights make the city come to life

[x2]



Creating the colors of the night [x2]



Creating the colors of the night

Out lights make the city come to life