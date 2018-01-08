Home #Wildstylez Video Wildstylez - Colours Of The Night (Video ufficiale e testo)
Wildstylez - Colours Of The Night (Video ufficiale e testo)

Wildstylez - Colours Of The Night: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Wildstylez - Colours Of The Night testo

One touch, one strike
Can you feel me shivering
Two souls, one mind
I can hear you whispering

Creating the colors of the night
Out lights make the city come to life
[x2]

Creating the colors of the night [x2]

One blood, one tribe
We can outlast everything
Two hearts, one life
We can beat infinity

Creating the colors of the night
Out lights make the city come to life
[x2]

Creating the colors of the night [x2]

Creating the colors of the night
Out lights make the city come to life

