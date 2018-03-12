Home #W&W Video W&W - God Is a Girl (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

W&W - God Is a Girl (Video ufficiale e testo)

W&W - God Is a Girl: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

W&W - God Is a Girl testo

[Break/Hook: Groove Coverage]
Remembering me, discover and see
All over the world, she's known as a girl
To those who are free, the mind shall be key
Forgotten as the past, 'cause history will last

[Break/Chorus: Groove Coverage]
God is a girl, however you live
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
God is a girl, she's only a girl
Do you believe it, can you receive it?

[Instrumental Drop: W&W]

[Breakdown/Chorus: Groove Coverage]
God is a girl, wherever you are
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
God is a girl, whatever you say
Do you believe it, can you receive it?

[Refrain: Robotic voice]
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
God is a girl, whatever you say
Do you believe it, can you receive it?

[Buildup: Groove Coverage]
God is a girl, wherever you are
God is a girl, wherever you are
God is a girl, girl, girl, girl...

[Instrumental Drop: W&W]
Do you believe it, can you receive it?
God is a girl, whatever you say
Do you believe it, can you receive it?

