W&W - God Is a Girl (Video ufficiale e testo)

W&W - God Is a Girl testo



[Break/Hook: Groove Coverage]

Remembering me, discover and see

All over the world, she's known as a girl

To those who are free, the mind shall be key

Forgotten as the past, 'cause history will last



[Break/Chorus: Groove Coverage]

God is a girl, however you live

Do you believe it, can you receive it?

God is a girl, she's only a girl

Do you believe it, can you receive it?



[Instrumental Drop: W&W]



[Breakdown/Chorus: Groove Coverage]

God is a girl, wherever you are

Do you believe it, can you receive it?

God is a girl, whatever you say

Do you believe it, can you receive it?



[Refrain: Robotic voice]

Do you believe it, can you receive it?

God is a girl, whatever you say

Do you believe it, can you receive it?



[Buildup: Groove Coverage]

God is a girl, wherever you are

God is a girl, wherever you are

God is a girl, girl, girl, girl...



[Instrumental Drop: W&W]

Do you believe it, can you receive it?

God is a girl, whatever you say

Do you believe it, can you receive it?