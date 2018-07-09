Yellow Claw - Attention (feat. Chace & Kalibwoy) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Yellow Claw - Attention (feat. Chace & Kalibwoy) testo
You know just what I'm needed
And you refused to see it
I guess sometimes I wonder
Is this what you wanted
There's not much I could say right now
If there's a price I could pay right now, ooh
How much for us to run away?
You're all I need to lead the way
Where are we now?
And where are we going?
You can't help me now
Your lies are colliding
All you wanted was attention
All you wanted was attention
All you wanted was attention
All you wanted was attention
All you wanted was attention
I was there last time, i used it to let go
Everything used to be real
Seems like it's fake now
Your temperature rising
Like it just gon' kill more
I'mma still love you
I'mma never let you go, I will
We keep it there now
There's not much I could say right now
and they know,
If we keep on fighting like this
We gon' end like Puffy and Jlo
How much for us to run away
Nah, yeah baby not play around
Me don't wanna leave
Me just wanna stay now
Where are we now?
And where are we going?
You can't help me now
Your lies are colliding
All you wanted was attention
All you wanted was attention
All you wanted was attention
All you wanted was attention
All you wanted was attention
