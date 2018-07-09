Yellow Claw - Attention (feat. Chace & Kalibwoy) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Attention (feat. Chace & Kalibwoy) testo



You know just what I'm needed

And you refused to see it

I guess sometimes I wonder



Is this what you wanted

There's not much I could say right now

If there's a price I could pay right now, ooh

How much for us to run away?

You're all I need to lead the way



Where are we now?

And where are we going?

You can't help me now

Your lies are colliding



All you wanted was attention

All you wanted was attention

All you wanted was attention

All you wanted was attention

All you wanted was attention



I was there last time, i used it to let go

Everything used to be real

Seems like it's fake now

Your temperature rising

Like it just gon' kill more

I'mma still love you

I'mma never let you go, I will

We keep it there now



There's not much I could say right now

and they know,

If we keep on fighting like this

We gon' end like Puffy and Jlo

How much for us to run away

Nah, yeah baby not play around

Me don't wanna leave

Me just wanna stay now



Where are we now?

And where are we going?

You can't help me now

Your lies are colliding



All you wanted was attention

All you wanted was attention

All you wanted was attention

All you wanted was attention

All you wanted was attention