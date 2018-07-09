Yellow Claw - Lost on You (feat. Phlake) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Lost on You (feat. Phlake) testo



We talked

'Bout nothing at all

All night



We slept 'til the Earth turned

One time

And woke in the dark

These walls

Stronger than steel and stone

Still, we're waking all our neighbors up

Stay 'til the winter's done

And tell my friends I'm never coming home, aah



'Cause I'm lost on you

Like I'm someone new, ooh

Getting lost on you

Like I'm someone new, ooh



I'm lost on you

I'm lost on you

I'm lost on you

I'm lost on you

I'm lost on you



Your veins

Are rushing with stars

Untamed

A shock to the heart

Lighting

Your body's my drug



So bright you block the sun

But we keep waking all our neighbors up

Stay 'til the winter's done

And tell my friends I'm never coming home, aah



'Cause I'm lost on you

Like I'm someone new, ooh

Getting lost on you

Like I'm someone new, ooh



I'm lost on you

I'm lost on you

I'm lost on you

I'm lost on you

I'm lost on you