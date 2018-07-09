Yellow Claw - Lost on You (feat. Phlake) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Yellow Claw - Lost on You (feat. Phlake) testo
We talked
'Bout nothing at all
All night
We slept 'til the Earth turned
One time
And woke in the dark
These walls
Stronger than steel and stone
Still, we're waking all our neighbors up
Stay 'til the winter's done
And tell my friends I'm never coming home, aah
'Cause I'm lost on you
Like I'm someone new, ooh
Getting lost on you
Like I'm someone new, ooh
I'm lost on you
I'm lost on you
I'm lost on you
I'm lost on you
I'm lost on you
Your veins
Are rushing with stars
Untamed
A shock to the heart
Lighting
Your body's my drug
So bright you block the sun
But we keep waking all our neighbors up
Stay 'til the winter's done
And tell my friends I'm never coming home, aah
'Cause I'm lost on you
Like I'm someone new, ooh
Getting lost on you
Like I'm someone new, ooh
I'm lost on you
I'm lost on you
I'm lost on you
I'm lost on you
I'm lost on you
