Yellow Claw - Villain (feat. Valentina) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Villain (feat. Valentina) testo



I still wanna talk to you sometimes

And I heard that you moved on and that's fine

Said you hated me, wanted space from me

So I won't do a thing

But I still wanna talk to you sometimes

I cut you in my silver tongue

You thought that we'd be something good

Something good

I'm sorry that I broke your heart

I know I really had you hurt

I'm the villain in your story, story

If I were you I wouldn't call me, call me

'Cause I'm the villain in your story, story

And villains don't get to say sorry

I'm sorry

I'm sorry

Do you still wanna talk to me sometimes?

You called me back since the last night

And it's obvious how the audience is on your side

I know you don't wanna talk to me sometimes

I cut you in my silver tongue

You thought that we'd be something good

Something good

I'm sorry that I broke your heart

I know I really had you hurt

I'm the villain in your story, story

If I were you I wouldn't call me, call me

'Cause I'm the villain in your story, story

And villains don't get to say sorry

I'm sorry

I'm sorry

I'm sorry