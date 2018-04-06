Yellow Claw - Villain (feat. Valentina) (Video ufficiale e testo)
I still wanna talk to you sometimes
And I heard that you moved on and that's fine
Said you hated me, wanted space from me
So I won't do a thing
But I still wanna talk to you sometimes
I cut you in my silver tongue
You thought that we'd be something good
Something good
I'm sorry that I broke your heart
I know I really had you hurt
I'm the villain in your story, story
If I were you I wouldn't call me, call me
'Cause I'm the villain in your story, story
And villains don't get to say sorry
I'm sorry
I'm sorry
Do you still wanna talk to me sometimes?
You called me back since the last night
And it's obvious how the audience is on your side
I know you don't wanna talk to me sometimes
I cut you in my silver tongue
You thought that we'd be something good
Something good
I'm sorry that I broke your heart
I know I really had you hurt
I'm the villain in your story, story
If I were you I wouldn't call me, call me
'Cause I'm the villain in your story, story
And villains don't get to say sorry
I'm sorry
I'm sorry
I'm sorry
