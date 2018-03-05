Yves V - Beautiful Tonight (Video ufficiale e testo)
Yves V - Beautiful Tonight testo
[Verse 1]
I was thinking I had your picture on my phone
Got me dreamin' bout somewhere we don't know
You stole my favorite shirt
And left my clothes in the [shower stores?]
But that's alright, I'm fine
[Chorus]
Baby, you look beautiful tonight
I can see the fire in your eyes
Come with me and see the sunrise
And oh, I don't wanna lose you tonight (night)
[Drop]
I don't wanna lose you tonight
I don't wanna lose you tonight
[Verse 2]
You're like a cherry bomb
I picked you up and drove you home
I wanna lose it all
And we can be less understood
Say I'm all you want
I'll spend the night crush on your catch
Sing my favorite song
[Chorus]
Baby, you look beautiful tonight
I can see the fire in your eyes
Come with me and see the sunrise
And oh, I don't wanna lose you tonight (night)
[Drop]
I don't wanna lose you tonight
No, I don't wanna lose you tonight
