Yves V - Beautiful Tonight (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yves V - Beautiful Tonight: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Yves V - Beautiful Tonight testo

[Verse 1]
I was thinking I had your picture on my phone
Got me dreamin' bout somewhere we don't know
You stole my favorite shirt
And left my clothes in the [shower stores?]
But that's alright, I'm fine

[Chorus]
Baby, you look beautiful tonight
I can see the fire in your eyes
Come with me and see the sunrise
And oh, I don't wanna lose you tonight (night)

[Drop]
I don't wanna lose you tonight
I don't wanna lose you tonight

[Verse 2]
You're like a cherry bomb
I picked you up and drove you home
I wanna lose it all
And we can be less understood
Say I'm all you want
I'll spend the night crush on your catch
Sing my favorite song

[Chorus]
Baby, you look beautiful tonight
I can see the fire in your eyes
Come with me and see the sunrise
And oh, I don't wanna lose you tonight (night)

[Drop]
I don't wanna lose you tonight
No, I don't wanna lose you tonight

