Yves V - Beautiful Tonight (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yves V - Beautiful Tonight testo



[Verse 1]

I was thinking I had your picture on my phone

Got me dreamin' bout somewhere we don't know

You stole my favorite shirt

And left my clothes in the [shower stores?]

But that's alright, I'm fine



[Chorus]

Baby, you look beautiful tonight

I can see the fire in your eyes

Come with me and see the sunrise

And oh, I don't wanna lose you tonight (night)



[Drop]

I don't wanna lose you tonight

I don't wanna lose you tonight



[Verse 2]

You're like a cherry bomb

I picked you up and drove you home

I wanna lose it all

And we can be less understood

Say I'm all you want

I'll spend the night crush on your catch

Sing my favorite song



[Chorus]

Baby, you look beautiful tonight

I can see the fire in your eyes

Come with me and see the sunrise

And oh, I don't wanna lose you tonight (night)



[Drop]

I don't wanna lose you tonight

No, I don't wanna lose you tonight