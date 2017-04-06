Home #Jauz Video JAUZ Live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017
JAUZ Live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017

JAUZ Live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017 - Tracklist

  1. Tiësto & Jauz - Infected
  2. Jauz & Megalodon - Shark Attack
  3. Excision & Dion Timmer - Mirror
  4. KillSonik - Je Te Veux
  5. Skrillex & Wolfgang Gartner - The Devil's Den (VIP)
  6. Eurythmics vs. Halfway House - Sweet Peak Dreams (MAKJ Edit)
  7. ID - ID
  8. ID - ID
  9. w/ Jauz - Alpha
  10. w/ Eptic & Habstrakt - Lazor 3000
  11. MAKJ & M35 vs. Nirvana vs. Krewella vs. Hard Rock Sofa vs. TJR ft. Showtek & Justin Prime - Revolution vs. Live For The Night vs. Teen Spirit vs. Rasputin vs. Whats Up Suckaz (MAKJ vs. Hardwell Live Edit)
  12. DJ Snake - Propaganda (Jauz Remix)
  13. Getter & Ghastly - 666! (Getter VIP)
  14. Jauz & Crankdat - I Hold Still
  15. MERCER & SayMyName - Wanted
  16. The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Jauz Remix)
  17. Jauz vs. Route 94 vs. Botnek & Savage Skullz - Feel The Volume Love (Henry Fong Mashup)
  18. Jauz - Feel The Volume (JOYRYDE Stick It In Reverse Mix)
  19. Jauz & San Holo - OK!
  20. deadmau5 - Some Chords
  21. w/ Chase & Status - International (Jauz Remix)
  22. Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
  23. ID - ID
  24. w/ Nonsens - Sabotage
  25. Migos ft. Lil ƱZi Vert - Bad And Boujee
  26. heRobust - Skurt Reynolds (VIP)
  27. Alice Deejay - Better Off Alone
  28. ID - ID
  29. Party Favor - WAWA
  30. Boombox Cartel - Jefe
  31. w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
  32. w/ Zomboy - Lights Out
  33. Porter Robinson - Unison (Crankdat Re-Crank)
  34. w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)
  35. Bok Nero ft. Jahlil Beats - Hop Out The Phantom (Victor Niglio Remix)
  36. w/ Tough Love ft. Ginuwine - Pony (Jump On It)
  37. w/ Major Lazer - Roll The Bass
  38. Trampa - Runners
  39. Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing (Diplo & Grandtheft Remix)
  40. Tisoki & Jarvis - Everybody Know Me
  41. ID - ID
  42. w/ The Prodigy - Voodoo People
  43. NONSENS - Serve It Up (ft. Ericka Jane) (VIP)
  44. Waka Flocka Flame - Grove St. Party
  45. Chibs - Sharingan
  46. Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps
  47. w/ Alison Wonderland ft. Wayne Coyne - U Don't Know (Vincent Remix)

