JAUZ Live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017
- Tiësto & Jauz - Infected
- Jauz & Megalodon - Shark Attack
- Excision & Dion Timmer - Mirror
- KillSonik - Je Te Veux
- Skrillex & Wolfgang Gartner - The Devil's Den (VIP)
- Eurythmics vs. Halfway House - Sweet Peak Dreams (MAKJ Edit)
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- w/ Jauz - Alpha
- w/ Eptic & Habstrakt - Lazor 3000
- MAKJ & M35 vs. Nirvana vs. Krewella vs. Hard Rock Sofa vs. TJR ft. Showtek & Justin Prime - Revolution vs. Live For The Night vs. Teen Spirit vs. Rasputin vs. Whats Up Suckaz (MAKJ vs. Hardwell Live Edit)
- DJ Snake - Propaganda (Jauz Remix)
- Getter & Ghastly - 666! (Getter VIP)
- Jauz & Crankdat - I Hold Still
- MERCER & SayMyName - Wanted
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Jauz Remix)
- Jauz vs. Route 94 vs. Botnek & Savage Skullz - Feel The Volume Love (Henry Fong Mashup)
- Jauz - Feel The Volume (JOYRYDE Stick It In Reverse Mix)
- Jauz & San Holo - OK!
- deadmau5 - Some Chords
- w/ Chase & Status - International (Jauz Remix)
- Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
- ID - ID
- w/ Nonsens - Sabotage
- Migos ft. Lil ƱZi Vert - Bad And Boujee
- heRobust - Skurt Reynolds (VIP)
- Alice Deejay - Better Off Alone
- ID - ID
- Party Favor - WAWA
- Boombox Cartel - Jefe
- w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
- w/ Zomboy - Lights Out
- Porter Robinson - Unison (Crankdat Re-Crank)
- w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)
- Bok Nero ft. Jahlil Beats - Hop Out The Phantom (Victor Niglio Remix)
- w/ Tough Love ft. Ginuwine - Pony (Jump On It)
- w/ Major Lazer - Roll The Bass
- Trampa - Runners
- Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing (Diplo & Grandtheft Remix)
- Tisoki & Jarvis - Everybody Know Me
- ID - ID
- w/ The Prodigy - Voodoo People
- NONSENS - Serve It Up (ft. Ericka Jane) (VIP)
- Waka Flocka Flame - Grove St. Party
- Chibs - Sharingan
- Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps
- w/ Alison Wonderland ft. Wayne Coyne - U Don't Know (Vincent Remix)
