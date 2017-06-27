Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta - Versace On The Floor (Live from Ushuaïa Ibiza)

Bruno Mars - Versace On The Floor testo



Let's take our time tonight, girl

Above us all the stars are watchin'

There's no place I'd rather be in this world

Your eyes are where I'm lost in

Underneath the chandelier

We're dancin' all alone

There's no reason to hide

What we're feelin' inside

Right now



So baby let's just turn down the lights

And close the door

Oooh I love that dress

But you won't need it anymore

No you won't need it no more

Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby



Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl



I unzip the back to watch it fall

While I kiss your neck and shoulders

No don't be afraid to show it off

I'll be right here ready to hold you

Girl you know you're perfect from

Your head down to your heels

Don't be confused by my smile

'Cause I ain't ever been more for real, for real



So just turn down the lights

And close the door

Oooh I love that dress

But you won't need it anymore

No you won't need it no more

Let's just kiss 'til we're naked, baby



Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

Dance



It's warmin' up

Can you feel it?

It's warmin' up

Can you feel it?

It's warmin' up

Can you feel it, baby?

It's warmin' up

Oh, seems like you're ready for more, more, more

Let's just kiss 'til we're naked



Versace on the floor

Hey baby

Take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl

Versace on the floor

Oooh take it off for me, for me, for me, for me now, girl



Versace on the floor

Floor

Floor