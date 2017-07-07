ZEDD - Get Low testo



Chained to a love

But that don't mean much

Sensitive tough, you don't get enough

I've been drowning in your, lost in the rush

Faded, you stuck? I'll help you up



I don't care to get too loud, sexy, I want you now

Bet I could take you there, whispering in your ear

What do you wanna feel, let's just enjoy the thrill

I'll take over the wheel, and give you the touch you're missing



Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb



Beautiful as you are, I wanna light all your dark

Maybe you don't believe in me

It's hard to know what you see in me

Don't be quick to say no, my chest is your pillow

Come out of the shadows, I know that you're fragile

Yeah



I don't care to get too loud, sexy, I want you now

Bet I could take you there, whispering in your ear

What do you wanna feel, let's just enjoy the thrill

I'll take over the wheel, and give you the touch you're missing



Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb



I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don't hold back, I want that

When the water come down, I'mma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb



I'm right here, you know, when your waves explode

Escape the undertow

Know you've been broken

Know that you've been hoping

Swimming in your ocean

A new life is floating

The stars were made to shine

Reach up and make a wish

It's a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse

We're the sound of lovers blowing crazy in the wind

You don't have to pretend

I don't care where you've been



Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb



I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don't hold back, I want that

When the water come down, I'mma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Get low