Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2017 | Partyraiser

Concerti

Partyraiser @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2017

  1. Vandal!sm - Thunderdome Mashup 2.0
  2. Radical Redemption - Judge Me (Hard Effectz 180 BPM Edit)
  3. Masako Solo - Pessa Pessa (ID Remix)
  4. N-Vitral pres. Bombsquad - Don't Fuck With The Squad
  5. D-Fence - Pompen Met Die Impact (Furyan Dominator Edit)
  6. Broken Minds & Paul Elstak - MDFKS (Streiks & Kratchs Bootleg)
  7. Tharoza & DJ Aggressive - Back Bitch (Tharoza Kick Refix)
  8. Hardbouncer & Darkcontroller - Riders On The Storm
  9. Hyrule War - Good Cop, Bad Cop
  10. Mind Compressor - Turn The Levels
  11. Streiks & Kratchs - HTBB
  12. D-Fence - Beuken Maar!
  13. Dr. Peacock & Sefa - Come On
  14. The Viper & Neophyte - 98 To Your Mind (Toxic Inside Bootleg)
  15. Typherix - Viaduct
  16. Thunder & The Chronic - Fine Day
  17. Partyraiser & Repix - Ode To The Godfather
  18. eDUB - Here It Comes
  19. Furyan - For What?!
  20. Radium - Rockin Fire
  21. Radical Redemption - Brutal Mad Man (Hatred Edit)
  22. Sa†an - Fake Spirit
  23. Scarphase - MOH The Skull Dynasty (Free Bootleg)
  24. F. Noize & Crime Scene - Ready For Destruction
  25. Hardbouncer - Bounce Like Link
  26. Lunakorpz & Scarphase - Hit The Moshpit
  27. Unproven & FrenchFaces - Finger On The Trigger (Scarphase Edit)
  28. Noisekick vs. Hilight Tribe - Reaching For The Sky vs. Esperanza (Dr. Peacock Mashup)

