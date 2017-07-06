Andrew Rayel @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
Andrew Rayel @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (kineticFIELD)
- Andrew Rayel - Moments (Intro Mix)
- Andrew Rayel - ID
- Andrew Rayel - Dark Warrior (ID Remix)
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Andrew Rayel Remix)
- Jordan & Baker & Yoel Lewis & Graham Bell vs. Andrew Rayel & Mark Sixma - Explode vs. Chased (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
- Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Dash Berlin Remix)
- Andrew Rayel & Max Vangeli ft. Kye Sones - Heavy Love
- Protoculture - Pegasus (Vigel Remix)
- Andrew Rayel & Jochen Miller ft. Hansen Tomas - Take It All
- Andrew Rayel & ID - ID
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Andrew Rayel Bootleg)
- Calvin Harris & Alesso ft. Hurts - Under Control (Andrew Rayel Bootleg)
- Andrew Rayel ft. Emma Hewitt - My Reflection
- Andrew Rayel ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - One In A Million
- Gareth Emery & Standerwick ft. Haliene vs. Alexander Popov - Saving Light vs. Substance (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
- Maestro Harrell & NoTech vs. HOOX - Zantar vs. World Off Music On (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & W&W vs. The White Stripes - Arcade vs. Seven Nation Army (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
- Andrew Rayel & KhoMha - All Systems Down
- ID - ID
- Andrew Rayel ft. Eric Lumiere - I'll Be There
- Andrew Rayel - Let It Be Forever
- NWYR - Voltage
- Andrew Rayel ft. ID - ID
- Zedd & Andrew Rayel ft. Jon Bellion vs. Alesso & OneRepublic - Beautiful Now vs. If I Lose Myself (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
- Andrew Rayel ft. Angelika Vee - Never Let Me Go
- Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (NWYR Remix)
- Dash Berlin ft. Vera Ostrova - Till The Sky Falls Down (Andrew Rayel Remix)
- Andrew Rayel - Tacadum
