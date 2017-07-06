Home #Andrew Rayel Video Andrew Rayel @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
Andrew Rayel @ EDC Las Vegas 2017

Andrew Rayel @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (kineticFIELD)

  1.  Andrew Rayel - Moments (Intro Mix)
  2.  Andrew Rayel - ID
  3.  Andrew Rayel - Dark Warrior (ID Remix)
  4.  The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Andrew Rayel Remix)
  5.  Jordan & Baker & Yoel Lewis & Graham Bell vs. Andrew Rayel & Mark Sixma - Explode vs. Chased (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  6.  Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Dash Berlin Remix)
  7.  Andrew Rayel & Max Vangeli ft. Kye Sones - Heavy Love
  8. Protoculture - Pegasus (Vigel Remix)
  9.  Andrew Rayel & Jochen Miller ft. Hansen Tomas - Take It All
  10.  Andrew Rayel & ID - ID
  11.  The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Andrew Rayel Bootleg)
  12.  Calvin Harris & Alesso ft. Hurts - Under Control (Andrew Rayel Bootleg)
  13.  Andrew Rayel ft. Emma Hewitt - My Reflection
  14.  Andrew Rayel ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - One In A Million
  15.  Gareth Emery & Standerwick ft. Haliene vs. Alexander Popov - Saving Light vs. Substance (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  16.  Maestro Harrell & NoTech vs. HOOX - Zantar vs. World Off Music On (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  17.  Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & W&W vs. The White Stripes - Arcade vs. Seven Nation Army (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  18.  Andrew Rayel & KhoMha - All Systems Down
  19.  ID - ID
  20.  Andrew Rayel ft. Eric Lumiere - I'll Be There
  21.  Andrew Rayel - Let It Be Forever
  22.  NWYR - Voltage
  23.  Andrew Rayel ft. ID - ID
  24.  Zedd & Andrew Rayel ft. Jon Bellion vs. Alesso & OneRepublic - Beautiful Now vs. If I Lose Myself (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  25.  Andrew Rayel ft. Angelika Vee - Never Let Me Go
  26.  Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (NWYR Remix)
  27.  Dash Berlin ft. Vera Ostrova - Till The Sky Falls Down (Andrew Rayel Remix)
  28.  Andrew Rayel - Tacadum

