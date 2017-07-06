Andrew Rayel @ EDC Las Vegas 2017

Andrew Rayel - Moments (Intro Mix)

Andrew Rayel - ID

Andrew Rayel - Dark Warrior (ID Remix)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Andrew Rayel Remix)

Jordan & Baker & Yoel Lewis & Graham Bell vs. Andrew Rayel & Mark Sixma - Explode vs. Chased (Andrew Rayel Mashup)

Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Dash Berlin Remix)

Andrew Rayel & Max Vangeli ft. Kye Sones - Heavy Love

Protoculture - Pegasus (Vigel Remix)

Andrew Rayel & Jochen Miller ft. Hansen Tomas - Take It All

Andrew Rayel & ID - ID

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Andrew Rayel Bootleg)

Calvin Harris & Alesso ft. Hurts - Under Control (Andrew Rayel Bootleg)

Andrew Rayel ft. Emma Hewitt - My Reflection

Andrew Rayel ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - One In A Million

Gareth Emery & Standerwick ft. Haliene vs. Alexander Popov - Saving Light vs. Substance (Andrew Rayel Mashup)

Maestro Harrell & NoTech vs. HOOX - Zantar vs. World Off Music On (Andrew Rayel Mashup)

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & W&W vs. The White Stripes - Arcade vs. Seven Nation Army (Andrew Rayel Mashup)

Andrew Rayel & KhoMha - All Systems Down

ID - ID

Andrew Rayel ft. Eric Lumiere - I'll Be There

Andrew Rayel - Let It Be Forever

NWYR - Voltage

Andrew Rayel ft. ID - ID

Zedd & Andrew Rayel ft. Jon Bellion vs. Alesso & OneRepublic - Beautiful Now vs. If I Lose Myself (Andrew Rayel Mashup)

Andrew Rayel ft. Angelika Vee - Never Let Me Go

Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (NWYR Remix)

Dash Berlin ft. Vera Ostrova - Till The Sky Falls Down (Andrew Rayel Remix)