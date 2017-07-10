Home #Carnage Video Carnage LIVE @ Electric Love Festival 2017
Carnage LIVE @ Electric Love Festival 2017

Carnage @ Electric Love Festival 2017

  1. Carnage ft. Tomas Barfod & Nina Kinert - November Skies
  2. Gammer - Red Drink Foam Party
  3. The Prophet - Caramba (The Prophet Hardcore Tequila Mix)
  4. Carnage ft. iLoveMakonnen - I Like Tuh
  5. Afro Bros x Finest Sno - 18 Plus
  6. Daddy Yankee - Gasolina
  7. w/ ID - ID
  8. Usher ft. Ludacris & Lil Jon - Yeah!
  9. w/ ID - ID
  10. Darude - Sandstorm
  11. w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
  12. Kanye West - Love Lockdown
  13. w/ Tiësto & The Chainsmokers - Split (Only U)
  14. Congorock ft. Mr. Lexx - Babylon (Dub)
  15. TJR ft. Savage - We Wanna Party
  16. w/ ID - ID
  17. Carnage & Timmy Trumpet vs. Galantis - PSY Or DIE vs. No Money (Armin van Buuren Mashup)
  18. w/ Carnage & Timmy Trumpet - PSY Or DIE (ID Remix)
  19. ID - ID
  20. Carnage ft. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca
  21. Vini Vici - The Tribe

