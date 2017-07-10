Carnage LIVE @ Electric Love Festival 2017
Carnage @ Electric Love Festival 2017
- Carnage ft. Tomas Barfod & Nina Kinert - November Skies
- Gammer - Red Drink Foam Party
- The Prophet - Caramba (The Prophet Hardcore Tequila Mix)
- Carnage ft. iLoveMakonnen - I Like Tuh
- Afro Bros x Finest Sno - 18 Plus
- Daddy Yankee - Gasolina
- w/ ID - ID
- Usher ft. Ludacris & Lil Jon - Yeah!
- w/ ID - ID
- Darude - Sandstorm
- w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
- Kanye West - Love Lockdown
- w/ Tiësto & The Chainsmokers - Split (Only U)
- Congorock ft. Mr. Lexx - Babylon (Dub)
- TJR ft. Savage - We Wanna Party
- w/ ID - ID
- Carnage & Timmy Trumpet vs. Galantis - PSY Or DIE vs. No Money (Armin van Buuren Mashup)
- w/ Carnage & Timmy Trumpet - PSY Or DIE (ID Remix)
- ID - ID
- Carnage ft. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca
- Vini Vici - The Tribe
