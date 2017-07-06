Dillon Francis - EDC 2017

Dillon Francis - I.D.G.A.F.O.S. (Intro Edit)

Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)

w/ Boombox Cartel ft. QUIX - Widdit

Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini (Instrumental Mix)

w/ Rich Boy - Throw Some D's (Acapella)

A$AP Ferg ft. A$ap Rocky, French Montana, Schoolboy Q & Trinidad - Work (Remix)

w/ RL Grime - Core

Bunji Garlin - Exodus (Major Lazer & P.A.F.F. Remix)

Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup (Jauz Remix)

Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction (RL Grime Remix)

w/ Gent & Jawns - Collecta

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (Dillon Francis Remix)

Drake vs. Phantoms & Dillon Francis ft. Skylar Astin - Fake Love vs. Call My Name (Benzi Edit)

w/ Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)

Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (NGHTMRE Remix)

Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)

w/ Yo Majesty - Club Action (Smookie Illson Bootleg)

w/ Dirty Audio & Rickyxsan - Gettin' That

Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Dillon Francis & Jauz Remix)

Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin - Reload (Tre Sera Remix)

Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Boombox Cartel ft. Shoffy - Alamo

Kendrick Lamar - DNA.

DJ Snake - Propaganda (GOMMI Remix)

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda

w/ Dillon Francis ft. Lily Elise - Hurricane (Acapella)

Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - ID

Dillon Francis & Afrojack - ID

w/ Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae (Acapella)

Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You (ShockOne Remix)

w/ Dillon Francis - I.D.G.A.F.O.S. 2.0

w/ Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You

w/ Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You (YOOKiE Remix)

Dillon Francis - ID

w/ Diplo ft. Nicky Da B - Express Yourself (Acapella)

Dillon Francis & Bro Safari & Salvatore Ganacci - XL

w/ Rihanna - Needed Me (Acapella)

Party Favor & Dillon Francis - Shut It Down

Dillon Francis - I Can't Take It

w/ Dillon Francis - Bootleg Fireworks (Acapella)

w/ Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG - Light It Up (Remix)

Skrillex & Dillon Francis - Bun Up The Dance

Dillon Francis - ID

w/ Missy Elliott - Get UR Freak On (Acapella)

Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux ft. Becky G - Wild Mustang (Reid Stefan Remix)

Dillon Francis - Salsabahton

MineSweepa - Stitches

Daddy Yankee - Gasolina (Tuner S. Reboot)

w/ JSTJR - Papi Tranquilo

Excision & Dion Timmer - Final Boss (Dillon Francis Remix)

Dillon Francis & GTA ft. Snappy Jit - Candy

Freekill x Jay Psar - My Dawgs

ETC!ETC! & Hoodie - Bombero

Dillon Francis - ID

Dillon Francis - Not Butter

Dillon Francis - Masta Blasta 2.0

Dillon Francis ft. Will Heard - Anywhere (Felix Cartal Remix)

Eric Prydz - Pjanoo

w/ Justice vs. Simian - We Are Your Friends (Acapella)

Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Dillon Francis & Moksi Rebirth)

Duke Dumont x Gorgon City ft. Naations - Real Life (ID Remix)

Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup

Valentino Khan - Pump

Destructo ft. YG - Party Up (GTA Remix / Wuki Edit)

Jennifer Lopez - Waiting For Tonight

w/ Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low (Acapella)

w/ ID - ID

w/ JOYRYDE - The Box

Kanye West ft. Post Malone & Ty Dolla $ign - Fade (GotSome Edit)

2 Live Crew - We Want Some Pussy

w/ Cesqeaux & Mike Cervello - SMACK!

Project Bassline - Drop The Pressure

w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)

w/ R3hab & Quintino - Freak (VIP Mix)

Skrillex & Dillon Francis - Bun Up The Dance

w/ Eptic & Habstrakt - Lazor 3000

Dillon Francis ft. Major Lazer & Stylo G - We Make It Bounce

Dillon Francis & Sultan & Ned Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 - When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix)

w/ Stonebank - Droppin’ Low

w/ Skrillex & Kill The Noise ft. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos - Recess (Acapella)

Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (Dillon Francis Edit)

Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos vs. Beyonce - Slide vs. Single Ladies (Dillon Francis Mashup)

Kanye West - Runaway

My Chemical Romance - Welcome To The Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix)

DJ Snake ft. Lil Jon - Turn Down For What?!