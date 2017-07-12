Home #Headhunterz Video Headhunterz & Project One at Electric Love 2017
Headhunterz & Project One at Electric Love 2017

Headhunterz @ Electric Love Festival 2017 & Project One @ Electric Love Festival 2017

Headhunterz @ Electric Love Festival 2017

  1. Hardwell & Headhunterz ft. Haris - Nothing Can Hold Us Down (Dr Phunk Remix)
  2. Showtek & Major Lazer - Believer (Frontliner Edit)
  3. Audiofreq - Warcry
  4. ID - ID
  5. Headhunterz - Dragonborn
  6. ID - ID
  7. TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - Power Hour
  8. Proppy & Heady - Summer Of Hardstyle
  9. Audiotricz - Inception
  10. D-Block & S-te-Fan - Sound Of The Thunder (Hard With Style Edit)
  11. ID - ID
  12. Headhunterz - Scrap Attack (Defqon.1 2009 Anthem)
  13. Psyko Punkz - Psyko Foundation
  14. Hardwell - Spaceman (Headhunterz Remix)
  15. ID - ID
  16. Headhunterz & Malukah - Reignite (Tonight Vocal Edit)
  17. Headhunterz ft. Tatu - Colors
  18. ID - ID
  19. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us (Frontliner Never Comes Down Bootleg)
  20. ID - ID

Project One @ Electric Love Festival 2017

  1. Project One - It's An Edit
  2. Project One - Life Beyond Earth
  3. Project One - Rate Reducer (Headhunterz Remix)
  4. Project One - The Story Unfolds
  5. Project One - One Without A Second
  6. Project One - Luminosity
  7. Headhunterz & Wildstylez - Project One (Sound Rush Remix)
  8. Project One - Numbers (Wildstylez Remix)
  9. Headhunterz & Wildstylez - ID
  10. w/ Martin Garrix & MOTi ft. Jenny Wahlström - Virus (How About Now) (Acapella)
  11. Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)
  12. Project One - Art Of Creation (Qlimax 2016 Live Edit)

