Home #Jax Jones Video Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

11 condivisioni

Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE) testo

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt

Imma throw shapes
Imma throw shapes

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

Would you come along
Oh with my friends
And to leave I'm working
every weekend

House work
Life work
Imma throw shapes

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

Would you come along
Oh with my friends
And to leave I'm working
every weekend

House work
Life work
Imma throw shapes

(What you, what you gon' do?)

House work
Life work

Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work

Would you come along
with my friends
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
And to leave I'm working
every weekend

house work
life work

Imma throw shapes

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

I call it house work
'cause it's life work

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Jax Jones

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs