Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE) testo
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt
Imma throw shapes
Imma throw shapes
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
Would you come along
Oh with my friends
And to leave I'm working
every weekend
House work
Life work
Imma throw shapes
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
Would you come along
Oh with my friends
And to leave I'm working
every weekend
House work
Life work
Imma throw shapes
(What you, what you gon' do?)
House work
Life work
Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
Imma throw shapes,
feelin' the base to my feet hurt
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work
Would you come along
with my friends
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
And to leave I'm working
every weekend
house work
life work
Imma throw shapes
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
I call it house work
'cause it's life work
(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)
But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work
