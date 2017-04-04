Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE) testo



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



Imma throw shapes,

feelin' the base to my feet hurt



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



Imma throw shapes,

feelin' the base to my feet hurt



Imma throw shapes

Imma throw shapes



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



Imma throw shapes,

feelin' the base to my feet hurt



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



Imma throw shapes,

feelin' the base to my feet hurt



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



Would you come along

Oh with my friends

And to leave I'm working

every weekend



House work

Life work

Imma throw shapes



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



Would you come along

Oh with my friends

And to leave I'm working

every weekend



House work

Life work

Imma throw shapes



(What you, what you gon' do?)



House work

Life work



Imma throw shapes,

feelin' the base to my feet hurt



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



Imma throw shapes,

feelin' the base to my feet hurt



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work



Would you come along

with my friends

(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)

And to leave I'm working

every weekend



house work

life work



Imma throw shapes



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



I call it house work

'cause it's life work



(Whatcha, whatcha gon' do?)



But I'm gon' throw shade if I don't get paid for this house work